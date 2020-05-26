25 Best Scary Documentaries & Paranormal Movies To Watch (& Where To Find Them)

These aren't blockbuster fiction films, but real life testimonies of the paranormal.

For those most adventurous and horror-movie loving individuals, these scary documentaries all describe non-fiction tales of the paranormal existing within our own world.

Not for the faint of heart, we've rounded up 25 of the best paranormal movies filled with ghosts, the undead, and mysterious creature sightings.

Read on if you're looking for a recommendation for what to watch next (and where to watch it) as we review both long-form movies, paranormal documentaries, and show series.

1. Ghost Adventures

Created over a decade ago, Ghost Adventures is one of the most famous paranormal shows on television at the moment. Following the lead investigator, Zak Bagans, he and his team (Nick Groff and Aaron Goodwin) search haunted houses all over the globe, with each episode covering a new location.

Where to watch: Hulu

2. Haunted Collector

While some people collect magnets or shot glasses, some individuals (like John Zaffis) collect haunted possessions. The show Haunted Collector is a tale of many show-style documentaries of how the Zaffis family comes to own and display their prized collection of spooky goods. Each episode breaks down how John and his family collect each object — and at what expense.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3. Killer Legends

Beyond the teachings of Bigfoot and the Loch Ness Monster, many urban legends haunt the world we live in. The documentary Killer Legends follows investigators Joshua Zeman and Rachel Mills as they review crimes that have led to the uncovering of certain urban legends.

Where to watch: YouTube (free)

4. A Haunting

Ending in 2017, and running for almost 12 years on air, A Haunting is a spooky television documentary show that interviewed victims on their encounters with paranormal activity. Entertainment value is added to the show, as the re-telling of the victim's stories are paired with narrations and reenactments.

Where to watch: YouTube TV

5. Out of the Blue

Aired in 2003, Out of the Blue is a documentary film that speaks to the recently sparked UFO craze. Premiering on the Sci-Fi Channel, many viewers tuned in to see true accounts from eyewitnesses, scientists, and previous government officials on space aircraft and the idea of extraterrestrial life.

Where to watch: Prime Video

6. Ghost Hunters

Following the founder of TAP (The Atlantic Paranormal Society), Jason Hawes and Grant Wilson, Ghost Hunters answers and responds to those who report paranormal activity in their house. An interesting catch, both Grant and Jason are plumbers by day and ghost hunters by night.

Where to watch: A&E TV (free)

7. Most Haunted

A British television show, Most Haunted takes the viewer into the site of the paranormal activity. The host Yvette Fielding and a team of paranormal investigators lock themselves in the haunted location for 24 hours (yikes), explore the place's hauntings and search for evidence of paranormal activity.

Where to watch: YouTube TV

8. Cropsey

A documentary feature film covers two investigators as they uncover what really happened behind the disappearance of five children. What makes it even scary? The documentary talks about how a real-life boogeyman could be to blame.

Where to watch: Tubi

9. Paranormal Witness

Highly discouraged for those who become scared easily or can be unnerved by the idea of spooky television. Paranormal Witness is unique, as it tells accounts of paranormal activity through the use of personal material like home videos, witness photography, along with their testimonials. The show covers a wide range of the unexplained: haunted houses, UFO appearances, and ghosts.

Where to watch: YouTube TV

10. The Nightmare

If you thought you couldn't sleep before, imagine what will rush through your mind after watching The Nightmare. This documentary film follows eight different people who all experience sleep paralysis, and it may be at the hand of a paranormal existence...

Where to watch: Prime Video

11. Demon House

Created just last year in 2018, Demon House is a horror-style documentary film from Zak Bagans (The same individual from the famous Ghost Adventurers). The film follows the Ammons haunting case which happened back in 2014.

The Ammons family, living in Indiana, was experiencing mass hysteria and being possessed by demons. As Demon House moves to understand the story, the team realizes they may have embarked on a dangerous encounter.

Where to watch: Prime Video

12. Celebrity Ghost Stories

What's better than hearing ghost stories? Hearing celebrities tell ghost stories. As celebrities share their personal encounters with ghosts, both fans of their work and fans of the paranormal are able to see a new perspective at the lives of these actors, singers, and sports professionals.

Where to watch: A&E TV

13. Quiet Rage: The Stanford Prison Experiment

Featuring dated and authentic footage, interviews, and testimonials by the cops and the prisoners, The Stanford Prison Experiment documentary breaks down what exactly happened during a study performed on those looking for insight on what life inside prison was like psychologically.

While the original documentary is only available on DVD, you can watch Netflix's reenactments of the experiment.

Where to watch: Netflix

14. Hostage to the Devil

A documentary film following a possessed child is the premise for Hostage to the Devil. Available on Netflix, this film uncovers testimonials by creating reenactments and dramatic reconstructions of the tales told of the exorcists.

Where to watch: Netflix

15. The Enfield Poltergeist

The Enfield Poltergeist is the given name to the paranormal spirit living at 284 Green Street in Brimsdown, Enfield, England. Serving as a council house between the years 1977 and 1979, the infamous Enfield Poltergeist had its encounter with two young sisters (ages 11 and 13).

Where to watch: YouTube (free)

16. The Dead Files

A true account of the show Medium, The Dead Files combines a homicide detective and a medium to be the ultimate crime-fighting duo. As they combine their investigation powders, they uncover the truth where deadly crimes were committed.

Where to watch: Hulu

17. Paranormal Lockdown

Instead of being in lockdown with the paranormal for 24 hours, imagine three times that! In Paranormal Lockdown, hosts Nick Groff and Katrina Weidman spend 72 straight hours living among some of America's most haunted locations.

Where to watch: Destination America

18. My Amityville Horror

This documentary, The Amityville Horror, was inspired by the book which tells the tale of a crime that took place in November of 1974. Ronald DeFeo Jr. shot and murdered six members of his family at their home on Ocean Avenue in Long Island, New York. Look at what becomes uncovered, as Daniel Lutz tells the story of his family over 35 years ago.

Where to watch: Shudder

19. Alien Boy: The Life and Death of James Chasse

Alien Boy is a documentary fill that tells the story of James Chasse. Uncovering the truths behind police accountability, the film covers the murder of James, a schizophrenic man who was murdered by police officers in Portland, Oregon in 2016. While not necessarily a paranormal film, as the name would lead us to believe, it instead speaks to mental health as an unknown frontier.

Where to watch: Tubi

20. Monster Quest

This television show covers (scientifically) the appearance and emergence of creatures all over the world. Some episodes include the most notable creatures like the Loch Ness Monster, werewolves, BigFoot, and (believe it or not) the breed of super soliders said to be raised by Stalin himself. Mixing science, paranormal activity, and history, viewers are able to get a little of everything each time they watch.

Where to watch: History

21. The Blackwell Ghost

Available on Amazon Prime, The Blackwell Ghost follows a ghost hunting filmmaker as he explores a haunted house. Having only one cast member, the ghost herself is the true star of this hour-long documentary.

Where to watch: Prime Video

22. Destination Truth

What happens when you mix global adventurers with paranormal investigators? A very interesting television series. Presented by Josh Gates, Destination Truth takes us around the world as the group of explorers set out to uncover supernatural wonders and phenomena across land and sea.

Where to watch: Prime Video

23. The Institute

As the digital age starts to pick up, what's freakier or paranormal than being sucked into an alternate reality universe from playing a game? The Institute covers just this, as this 2013 documentary tells the tale of players in San Francisco who spin out of control after playing an alternate reality game.

Where to watch: Tubi

24. Paranormal State

Covering the director of Penn State University's Paranormal Research Society, Ryan Buell, this television show uncovers paranormal mysteries. Some include demonic hauntings, sixth sense experiments, and ghost encounters.

Where to watch: A&E TV

25. The Sallie House

In 1906, a house in Atchison, Kansas become a paranormal staple and was named as one of (if not the most) haunted house in America. The reason behind the house's reputation has to do with the owner back in the early 1900s. Home to the town's doctor, it's said that a girl passed away while being examined in the house and underwent tremendous pain.

Where to watch: Prime Video

