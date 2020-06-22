30 Motivational Quotes And Memes That Will Inspire You To Never Give Up

You got this.

Keeping a collection of motivational quotes handy is perfect for lifting you up in those moments when you feel down or in need of some inspiration.

Following through on tasks that are considered to be extra or new can be difficult for some of us to complete. Whether it be trying to start a new business from home or finding the motivation to study for the last final before receiving your college degree, we can often times find ourselves full of doubt and ready to give up.

One reason many of us feel that we can't get things done is a simple lack of motivation.

Being inspired is what helped create some of the best songs, books, holiday ornaments, recipes and more. It is finding that inspiration that may keep us from our potential! But we have you covered with motivational quotes about life to inspire you to see your goals through and even create new ones.

Whenever you start something new, it will take it a while before it becomes part of your daily routine. The most challenging aspect is finding the strength to get through the challenging times until that happens.

Stepping back from what you are doing and reassessing the struggles you face allows you to learn and grow.

These 25 motivational quotes will remind you that you can do anything you put your full heart's passion into.

1. Never doubt yourself.

"Doubt kills more dreams than failure ever will." —​ Karim Seddiki

2. Don't give up.

"You only fail when you stop trying." —​ Unknown

3. Failure is part of success.

"Before something great happens, everything falls apart." —​ Unknown

4. Always do your best.

"If you know you can do better ... then do better." —​ Unknown

5. Everything happens for a reason.

"What screws us up most in life is the picture in our head of how it's supposed to be." —​ Unknown

6. It's all about your mindset.

"Wake up with determination. Go to bed with satisfaction." —​ Unknown

7. Give it 100% percent.

Chances of success:

0% I won't

10% I can't

20% I don't know how

30% I wish I could

40% I want to

50% I think I might

60% I might

70% I think I can

80% I can

90% I am

100% I did

8. Not all mistakes are bad.

"Mistakes are proof that you're trying." — ​Unknown

9. Sometimes the hardest things are what we need.

"If it doesn't challenge you, it won't change you." —​ Unknown

10. It's your life.

"I am in charge of how I feel and today I am choosing happiness." — ​Unknown

11. Remember why you started.

"When you feel like stopping think about why you started." —​ Unknown

12. Even Monday's can be motivational with a little inspiration from a friend.

"Fist Bump. Monday: Let's do this."

13. Your book is still being written.

"You can't go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending." — ​C.S. Lewis

14. You are someone else's inspiration.

I thought about quitting, but then I noticed who was watching. pic.twitter.com/fOSSryoeP5 — England Blind Squad (@EnglandBlind) October 11, 2019

"I thought about quitting, but then I noticed who was watching." —​ Unknown

15. The true definition of fear.

"F.E.A.R. has two meanings —​ Forget Everything and Run OR Face Everything And Rise. The choice is yours." — ​Unknown

16. Just keep going.

"When life tries to gold you back but you keep pushing through."

17. One foot in front of the other.

"Accomplish your goals one step at a time."

18. Understanding that you will not always be motivated is OK.

"You will never always be motivated, so you must learn to be disciplined." —​ Unknown

19. Even professionals were beginners at first.

"Allow yourself to be a beginner. No one starts off being excellent." — ​Unknown

20. Sometimes all we need is some tough love to get through the tough times.

"Head up, stay strong. Fake a smile, move on." — ​Unknown

21. Remember that change comes within.

"Be the person you want to have in your life." —​ Unknown

22. When in doubt, be a Jedi.

"Goals you will not reach if actions you take not."

23. Focus on the future, not the past.

"Stop being a prisoner of your past. Become the architect of your future." —​ Robin Sharma

24. Discipline yourself.

"Motivation is what gets you started; habit is what keeps you going." — ​Unknown

25. Thinking about the bad days do not define you.

"Don't let the bad days make you think you have a bad life." — ​Unknown

26. Make your decisions wisely.

"You are one decision away from a completely different life." — ​Mel Robbins

27. Be patient.

"It's a slow process, but quitting won't speed it up." —​ Unknown

28. Always pick yourself up.

"Falling down is an accident, staying down is a choice." —​ Unknown

29. Be your best self.

"Understand that the universe is giving you challenges to help you to become the greatest version of yourself." — ​Unknown

30. Reflect on whether what you're trying to accomplish is going to make you happy.

"Ask yourself if what you're doing today is getting you closer to where you want to be tomorrow." — ​Unknown

Jonathan Mui is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.