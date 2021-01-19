Tiffany Trump Announces Engagement One Day Before Joe Biden's Inauguration — Meet Her Fiancé, Michael Boulos

Donald Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, revealed that she and her partner of nearly three years, Michael Boulos, got engaged on Jan. 19 — just one day before Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's Inauguration Day.

The 27-year-old law school grad took to Instagram to reveal the news.

"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!" she captioned a photo of the pair at the White House.

While the entire world is likely familiar with Tiffany Trump, her beau remains a little bit more of a mystery.

Who is Tiffany Trump's fiancé, Michael Boulos?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Michael Boulos.

He's from Nigeria.

Michael Boulos grew up in Lagos, the largest city in Nigeria.

He comes from a wealthy, well-connected family, and his family is of Lebanese origin.

Boulos attended an elite international school in Nigeria. His brother Fares is an actor and rapper who performs under the name Farastafari.

Boulos' family founded Boulos Enterprises and the publicly traded conglomerate SCOA Nigeria, which has interests in retail, construction, vehicles, and equipment. Boulos is based in London.

They met while vacationing in Greece in 2018.

Tiffany and Boulos met over the summer in 2018 while vacationing in Mykonos, Greece. Tiffany was vacationing with Lindsey Lohan at the time.

Tiffany was a law student at Georgetown University at the time. She's since graduated, but split from her long time boyfriend Ross Mechanic in the spring of 2018.

Tiffany and Boulos made their first public appearance together in September at a Taoray Wang show during New York Fashion Week.

Boulos made his first appearance at the Trump estate at Mar-a-Lago over Thanksgiving.

Reportedly, there was no mention of President Trump's unfortunate comment about Nigeria during the Thanksgiving festivities.

Tiffany Trump's mom, Marla, approves.

Well, at least on social media, she does. Tiffany obviously follows Boulos on Instagram, though he has yet to appear on her very active feed. Her mother, Marla Maples, also follows Boulos on Instagram.

Trump's comments about s***hole countries caused major controversy.

Back in January 2018, Trump called Haiti, El Salvador, and unspecified countries in Africa "s***hole countries."

Nigeria's foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama was outraged by his comment, saying it was deeply hurtful, offensive, and unacceptable," and demanded clarification from U.S. officials.

Trump later denied using the derogatory phrase and described Nigeria as beautiful when Presient Muhammadu Buhari visited Washington D.C. in April.

Tiffany Trump announced their engagement on Instagram on Jan. 19.

Both Boulos and Trump revealed the news on social media, and their followers sent their well-wishes to the newly engaged couple.

"Congratulations guys! So happy for you," one Instagram user wrote, while Tiffany's sister, Ivanka, said, "Love you Michael!"

No word from Donald Trump yet, as he is still banned from using most social media, including Twitter and Facebook.

Amy Lamare is a Los Angeles based freelance writer covering entertainment, pop culture, beauty, fashion, fitness, technology, and the intersection of technology, business, and philanthropy. She is deeply devoted to her chocolate Labrador and an avid long distance runner. You can find her on Instagram and Facebook.