48 Best Inspirational Quotes For Motivational Tattoo Ideas With Meaning

Inspiring tattoos are the best tattoos.

Tattoos are more popular than ever. Quote tattoos, in particular, are especially sought-after by both men and women, and they have been for decades since they can serve many purposes in expressing ourselves in a more direct way than a mere image can.

Inspirational quote tattoos have become timeless as they are a way to pay tribute to loved ones who have passed away. Or to remind you of your favorite childhood memory. Or just a quote from a book or song that influenced you in some way.

Just because someone opts to get a quote tattoo doesn't mean it has to be super lengthy, either. A motivational tattoo with meaning can be a simple phrase or word, which can invoke just as much meaning as several sentences

We only have so much space for tattoos, which is another reason people tend to keep quote tattoos at just a few sentences tops.

The most popular trends for locations on the body for quote tattoos are the forearm, wrist, and the side of the feet. There are, however, new tattoo location trends that are becoming more and more used by the public as well. These include: down the middle of the back, the upper thigh, and the collarbone.

Tattoo designs are great because you can create them according to your preferences, and there are numerous options to choose from.

Instead of just words, you can opt to get your quote combined with a symbolic image that relates to either the message or the author of the quote.

>If you enjoy tattoos with some color, that's also a way to make your tattoo style unique to you.

Font variations are also important to consider, not only for aesthetics but also because you want to be sure it's something readable. A certain font might look good, but if nobody can read what it is, it sort of negates the purpose.

Quote tattoos can be a poetic and elegant way to show off your personality. If you're considering a tattoo for the first time or are looking to get another one, here are some great tattoo ideas below for you to consider.

Motivational tattoo ideas from movies, books, & music

1. "Remember who you are." — The Lion King

2. "We're all mad here." — Alice in Wonderland

3. "Not broke just bent." — The Story So Far, "Swords and Pens"

4. "You are braver than you believe. Stronger than you seem. And smarter than you think." - Winnie the Pooh

5. "Words, are our most inexhaustible source of magic." — Unknown

6. "And though she be but little, she is fierce." — A Midsummer Night's Dream

7. "Even if we're apart...I'll always be with you." — Winnie the Pooh

8. "You are my sunshine." — Unknown

9. "I am not afraid to keep on living." — My Chemical Romance, "Famous Last Words"

10. "If you can dream it, you can do it." — Walt Disney

11. "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger." — Kelly Clarkson

12. "Laughter is timeless. Imagination has no age. Dreams are forever." — Walt Disney

Inspirational quotes for tattoos with spiritual meaning

13. "Accept what is. Let go of what was. And have faith in what will be." — Unknown

14. "She lived and laughed, and loved and left." — Unknown

15. "All good things are wild and free." — Unknown

16. "Free." — Unknown

17. "Love the life you live. Live the life you love." — Unknown

18. "I have loved the stars too fondly to be fearful of the night." — Unknown

19. "This too shall pass." — Unknown

20. "Still I rise." — Unknown

21. "La vie est belle." ("Life is beautiful.") — Unknown

22. "Heart (over) mind. Courage (over) fear." — Unknown

23. "How rare and beautiful it is to even exist." — Unknown

24. "I'll keep you safe. I'll keep you wild." — Unknown

25. "(Living) with you. (Dead) without you." — Unknown

26. "Dad, remembering you is easy, I do it every day. Missing you is the heartache that never goes away." — Unknown

27. "Die with memories, not with dreams." — Unknown

28. "Think positive." — Unknown

29. "He will cover you with His feathers and under His wings you will find refuge." — Psalm 91:4

30. "Follow your heart." — Unknown

31. "When a loved one becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure." — Unknown

Inspiring tattoo ideas to remind yourself, 'I am enough'

32. "Inhale the future. Exhale the past." — Unknown

33. "Pies, para que los quiero si tengo alas para volar." ("Feet, what do I need them for if I have wings to fly.") — Frida Kahlo

34. "Not all those who wander are lost." — Unknown

35. "But without the dark, we'd never see the stars." — Unknown

36. "I am enough." — Unknown

37. "Be kind to yourself." — Unknown

38. "And the chaos within me found balance." — Unknown

39. "Don't dream your life, live your dream." — Unknown

40. "She believed she could so she did." — Unknown

41. "Keep going" — Unknown

42. "Take it easy." — Unknown

43. "Fearless." — Unknown

44. "I am not afraid to walk this world alone." — Unknown

45. "Just go." — Unknown

46. "True friends stab you in the front." — Unknown

47. "Create yourself." — Unknown

48. "Love me for who I am." — Unknown​

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Jill Zwarensteyn is a writer and Michigan native. When she's not writing, Jill enjoys Zumba class, travel, and referencing classic Seinfeld episodes.