Tyrese Gibson And Wife Samantha Make 'Difficult Decision' To Divorce After Nearly Four Years Of Marriage

Tyrese Gibson, known mononymously as Tyrese, appeared in television shows and movies like Baby Boy, Four Brothers, The Fast and the Furious series, and the Transformers films.

He's also sold millions of records and has released six solo albums — talk about talent!

His wife, Samantha Gibson, gave birth to the couple's first child together in 2018, and while their relationship looked solid from the get-go, Gibson took to Instagram to reveal that he and Samantha are ending their marriage after nearly four years.

Who is Tyrese Gibson's wife, Samantha Gibson?

Read on for all the details about Samantha Gibson, her relationship with Tyrese, and their joint statement announcing the "difficult decision" to call it quits ahead of the new year.

Samantha Gibson is an accomplished social worker.

Gibson fights for children and human trafficking victims, handling cases for the Division of Family and Children Services in Georgia.

She is also an advocate for Project Safe Inc, according to her LinkedIn profile. Lee has built a successful career, living "comfortably on a hefty salary."

She's a New Jersey native.

Gibson is originally from Dayton, New Jersey, and now lives in Athens, Georgia.

She also changed her last name from Lee to Gibson after marrying her husband.

Samantha Gibson has a Master's degree.

Gibson earned her Master's in Social Work from the University of Georgia in 2015 after getting an undergraduate degree in Psychology from the school in 2012.

So, not only is she gorgeous, but she's extremely intelligent, too! And not only that, but she also received her certification in mixology and bartending from the Professional School of Atlanta in 2014.

She changed her name.

Before her marriage to Gibson, she also went by the name Samantha Schwalenberg. While she still goes by Lee in public, she has taken her husband's last name.

The old name is used in Lee's LinkedIn profile, and also appears in a 2011 article from a University of Georgia school paper, which mentions Lee's participation in the school's Ms. Latin UGA pageant.

Samantha and Tyrese have been together since 2016.

Lee and Gibson met through mutual friends have been together since at least 2016. The couple was first photographed together at an Atlanta charity event in December of 2016, though Gibson later referred to Lee as his "future wife."

This came as a shock to me. Tyrese and wife. This pandemic period has produced so many divorces this 2020. This could be attributed to husband and wife who barely know each other being forced to quarantine together, thereby uncovering each others' secrets and hidden behaviours. pic.twitter.com/eEYTkqw2wk — Itsjustchinwe: clinical psychologist in the making (@itsjustchinwe) December 30, 2020

The two tied the knot in 2017.

The two wed in a secret ceremony on Valentine's Day 2017. Gibson revealed the marriage in a now-deleted Instagram video, but did not disclose his new wife's identity until later. "TMZ actually got it right!" Gibson captioned an Instagram post after TMZ first reported on Lee's identity.

The couple has one child together.

On October 1, 2018, Lee gave birth to their daughter, Soraya Lee Gibson. Tyrese took to Instagram to announce the birth, but not before he arranged a sexy maternity photo shoot with his wife in July 2018.

Gibson has a ten-year-old daughter, Shayla, from his first marraige to Norma Gibson. The two ended their marriage in 2009, but the former couple were entangled in a contentious custody battle after the actor's ex-wife accused Gibson of abuse.

Fortunately, a judge ultimately denied the ex-wife's request for a permanent restraining order, granting Gibson 50/50 joint custody of his daughter back in November 2017.

Tyrese took to Instagram to announce their split.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Dec. 30, Tyrese released a statement about his and Samantha's relationship status, part of which read:

"We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives. After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce. Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents. We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other. Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else. We truly have so much love & respect for each other. We both have grown tremendously within this relationship; we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments, and we also look forward to see the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually."

Sounds like things ended on okay terms, but nonetheless, another celeb couple bites the dust in 2020.

