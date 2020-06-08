What Does 'Big Mood' Mean? A Simple Guide To The Slang Internet Term Everyone's Using

Prepare to meet your new favorite meme!

On the surface, "big mood" might seem like another impossible bit of internet phraseology to grasp that you'll just have to pretend to understand until the denizens of social media decide that the time has come to move on.

While it's definitely in fashion, as far as internet-speak goes, "big mood" is actually one of the easier to understand pieces of hip verbiage that you're likely to encounter when you roam places like Twitter, Instagram, or Snapchat.

What does "big mood" mean?

Before it was "big mood," it was just "mood." The word started being used in social media posts instead of using "That feeling when" or "This" or "Same." Those words and phrases were incredibly popular, peaking in about 2014, as ways of sharing a relatable state of mind.

You're having a terrible day, so you most likely use the "This Is Fine" meme, and you caption it "same" or some variation thereof. Over time, and primarily this was all happening on Twitter, simply typing "mood" and then sharing a GIF or meme that you happen to be relating to hard, was no longer enough.

To make it clear that you've been overpowered by countless feels, you have to add the word "big" to it, and, thus, "big mood" was born.

What's great about "big mood" is that it can be used not just to let people know when you have a proverbial case of the Mondays, but it can also be used to describe cravings. A psychedelic rotating pizza pie GIF? That's a big mood to someone with a hunger for pizza that just can't be tamed.

Now that you know what "big mood" means, let's check it out in action. Here are 15 tweets and memes that showcase how best to use the ultimately relatable phrase "big mood."

1. You've got all of the swagger.

2. For when you're in a Trekkie mood.

this is a big fuckin mood pic.twitter.com/iWXizRTtzn — coyote (official) (@knifecoyote) April 1, 2018

3. Or a Clueless big mood.

4. This guy gets it.

*on my death bed, surrounded by wailing loved ones*



“Big... *cough* ... big mood” — Warnie Herzog (@SlayerRules_420) April 3, 2018

5. When it's Friday...

6. It's okay to weep from the absurdity.

there is an abandoned egg on this bench and it is also a big mood pic.twitter.com/V69EBuKUpp — Weedifer C. Yourbong (@Jenn_Yourface) September 7, 2018

7. This cat also gets it.

This Spanish kitty is a big mood. pic.twitter.com/jEbB7TBEjL — Colin Louis Dieden (@ColinDieden) September 7, 2018

8. When you've had quite the week.

9. Lest we forget, a very Musky mood...

big weekend mood pic.twitter.com/exwnz7zxbe — David Catanese (@davecatanese) September 7, 2018

10. Being in an Ed, Edd, and Eddy mood is too relatable.

11. Don't we all?

12. When you're in the moodiest mood.

Big mood this morning pic.twitter.com/7uqcwJ0gmP — melissa (@Oddmelis_) September 7, 2018

13. Can you say, "Same"?

14. It's time for that education reform mood.

15. Or a tragic panda mood.

