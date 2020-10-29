Anne Hathaway Stars In The Remake Of 'The Witches' — Meet Her Husband, Adam Shulman

We love watching Anne Hathaway light up the big screen, whether it was in her breakout role as Mia in The Princess Diaries, as another victim of Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada or taking a more serious role as Fantine in Les Misérables.

She’s shown time and time again just how versatile of an actress she is, and there are just not enough good things to say about her!

And now, she's starring in the remake of the cult classic film, The Witches , which hit HBO Max on Oct. 22 and is now available to stream worldwide.

While Anne Hathaway is no stranger to the spotlight, we're curious about her husband of almost a decade, Adam Shulman.

Who is Anne Hathaway's husband, Adam Shulman?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Anne Hathaway's other half.

He’s a jewelry designer.

Shulman founded James Banks Design, a jewelry company that’s ... not cheap. He created the company with his business partner in 2011. And the coolest part of it all is that he helped design Hathaway’s engagement ring!

Adam Shulman is also an actor.

He majored in theater at Brown University and has had small roles on Ricki and the Flash, American Dreams, and West Wing.

He's a producer, too!

He was a producer on the movie Song One, which starred Hathaway and Johnny Flynn. Talk about being a jack of all trades.

He’s generous.

In 2013, with his business partner, Shulman created jewelry for the World of Children Award, a “foundation dedicated to advancing work on behalf of children worldwide.” They created pieces that incorporated the charity’s logo and 100 percent of the proceeds went to the foundation.

In an interview, Schulman said, “We wanted, when people wore it, for it to look like a piece on its own, but the closer you get, you say ‘What is that?’ It incorporates children, worlds."

"It looks like a flower blooming, but up closer it’s another thing. The concept of the key is, you put a key in and it unlocks. The key itself can’t work on its own, you need people — it’s a group effort," he added.

"That’s what’s so beautiful about this organization, it’s not just one person.”

When was Adam Shulman and Anne Hathaway's wedding?

When they first met in 2008, the two were hesitant at first. In fact, Hathaway said, “We hit it off immediately, but it took us a pretty long time to get together. He thought that I had a boyfriend, and I thought that he had a girlfriend, so I thought that I’d better keep my distance because I didn’t want to be that girl.” But after they settled that, “things sped up a bit.”

After four years of dating, they finally tied the knot in Big Sur, CA, and even though the ceremony was small and had a low-key guest list, it seems the couple has always had a loving relationship.

Who are Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman's children?

Hathaway gave birth to the couple's first child, Jonathan, in 2016. “He is the light in my life. I feel so lucky every day,” she said of her baby boy.

She gave birth to the couple's second child, Jack, in 2019.

Is Adam Shulman Shakespeare reincarnated?

There’s a crazy conspiracy theory circulating the internet that Shulman is the reincarnation of William Shakespeare. Not only was Anne Hathaway the name of his wife, but apparently, Shulman bears a striking resemblance to the playwright.

anne hathaway is being talked about for her beauty but what about the fact that her husband looks very similar to william shakespeare and william shakespeare's wife's name was literally ANNE HATHAWAY...... pic.twitter.com/UR0x4bnL8N — (@PEACHYBLACKG0RL) July 1, 2018

Twitter blew up, theorizing that he was reincarnated as the husband of a famous actress to make up for how he treated his wife in his past life. Okay, then.

He changed Hathaway for the better.

While she’s all about feminism and independence, her relationship with Shulman has shifted her way of thinking.

In an interview, she claimed, “He changed my ability to be in the world comfortably. I think the accepted narrative now is that we, as women, don’t need anybody. But I need my husband. His unique and specific love has changed me.”

How adorably sweet!

Anne Hathaway's ex Raffaello Follieri is writing a tell-all about their relationship.

Radar reports that Anne's criminal ex-boyfriend Raffaello Follieri — who served four years in prison for fraud — is planning to write a tell-all book about his relationship with the actress.

“In the last seven, eight years I took a lot of notes about different events in the last 15 to 20 years [of my life],” Follieri said. “I’m putting all the notes together and doing [the] work.”

What is Adam Shulman's Instagram handle?

It doesn't look like Adam Shulman is on Instagram.

What is Adam Shulman's age?

Adam Shulman was born on April 2, 1981, which means he's a 39-year-old Aries.

What is Adam Shulman's net worth?

Adam Shulman's net worth is reportedly around $1 million.

What is Anne Hathaway's net worth?

Anne Hathaway is reportedly worth around $60 million.

