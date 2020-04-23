Who Is Richard Gere's Wife? Everything To Know About Alejandra Silva And Their New Baby

The 70-year-old actor is a second-time dad.

Richard Gere married 37-year-old Alejandra Silva in an intimate ceremony in Spain in April 2018 after dating for nearly four years.

After the wedding, the Pretty Woman actor told reporters he was the "happiest man in the universe" and looked forward to settling into the "quiet and happy life" he's always wanted.

Their son Alexander was born last year, and then the couple announced they were expecting again. And, now, the couple just gave birth to their second child, another baby boy.

That's right, Richard Gere is a dad once again at 70 years old!

Who is Richard Gere's wife, Alejandra Silva?

Read on to find out the details.

How did they meet? They've actually known each other since Silva was a teenager.

With a 33-year-age difference, how did Gere and Silva meet? Well, it turns out they've known each other since she was a teenager.

Gere borrowed a boat from her dad — the former vice president of the Real Madrid football club — to shoot a television commercial. Gere and Silva began dating in 2014. She's a publicist.

Silva once said she was "lost" before she met Gere.

In a 2016 interview, Silva said, "I was a little lost, without life, and knowing him gave meaning to my life. It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path."

She converted for him.

Silva was raised Catholic but converted to Buddhism for Gere.

She told Madrid's ABC newspaper, “I was born Catholic, but converted to Buddhism two years ago. I think it was already inside of me. I believe in reincarnation so that’s why I think I was Buddhist before realizing it."

They got married in 2018.

Gere and Silva got married in April 2018 in Spain. They also had a civil ceremony in New York City, and a celebration with friends and family at Gere's home in Pound Ridge, New York on Cinco de Mayo.

Their first son was born in 2019.

Gere and Silva's son Alexander was born in February 2019. He joined Gere's 18-year-old son Homer, with his ex-wife Carey Lowell, and Silva's five-year-old son Albert, with ex-husband Govind Friedland.

People were being critical of Gere's age.

At 70, Gere isn't exactly young and fans have noted this. A number of tweets critical of his age and the coming baby pointed out the 33-year age difference between Gere and Silva, as well as the fact that the actor is the age to be a grandfather to an infant, not a father.

Actor Richard Gere at 68 and will soon be a father. I realize that people are living longer, but at best he’ll see his kid for 32 years. — Jason Taft (@JasonTaft13) August 8, 2018

It's cute that Richard Gere's wife can soon feed her baby and husband strained peas. — The Chuck (@TheChuckof269) August 8, 2018

Spanish outlets broke the news.

The baby news was first broken by Spanish TV host Lydia Lozano, who is on the gossip show Salvame Deluxe. She reported on July 25th, 2018 that Silva was pregnant and Gere would be a 69-year-old (his birthday is August 31st) within six months.

The Madrid-based newspaper ABC then picked up the news and said it had been confirmed.

They just welcomed their second baby.

Silva just gave birth to another baby boy. Not many details are known except that the couple are currently spending time at home with their new son at their ranch in Pound Ridge, New York.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on August 8, 2018 and was updated with the latest information.