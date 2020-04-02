20 Best Pajamas Sets To Stay Comfy-Cute All Day & Night

Wearing PJs all day... to change right back into my PJs.

Who doesn't love pajamas and loungewear? Pajamas provide a level of comfort that other articles of clothing just don't. We shouldn't have to sacrifice comfort just to be cute!

That's why pajama sets are the greatest things invented. Nothing compares to lounging around in your PJs all day. And with the current state of the world, it's pretty much all we've been doing.

Whether it's just coming home from work, after a shower, or just being lazy on weekends, you want to put on a clean set of pajamas all the time. But it can be hard to choose pajamas that truly capture your mood.

Which pajama sets are right for you?

We've compiled a list of the best pajamas and loungewear that you'll fall in love with. They're comfy, cute, and, best of all, you have no excuse not to wear them.

1. DIDK Cute Cartoon Print Tee and Shorts Pajama Set

Eating your avocado toast for breakfast with avocado PJs is life goals. This comfy PJ set is stretchy, so it'll make for a great night's sleep. If avocados aren't your thing, there are several other adorable prints, including pumpkins, pandas, and ice cream.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2. Floerns Notch Collar Palm Leaf Print Pajama Set

This 100 percent polyester pajama set resembles satin, but for a fraction of the cost. The set has a conveniently placed pocket as well. Plus, the leaf print gives off tropical vibes, which is perfect for those summer vibes.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

3. Velvet Kitten Camisole Pajama Set

You can have a cute PJ set without compromising softness and comfort! The lace trim and buttons add the finishing touches to the set. And you can even choose from a dotted print or solid color set.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

4. Peace, Love & Dreams Starry Night Pajama Set

These long-sleeve pajamas are lightweight, with moons and stars patterned all over, along with striped ankles and waistband. It even has the cute saying “starry night sleep tight” on the front. Adorable!

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

5. BP. Snuggle Up Thermal Short Pajamas

If you struggle with getting too hot or too cold during the night, these thermal pajamas are for you. They have a long-sleeve top and drawstring shorts for bottoms, so it's the perfect balance. And it comes in two cute neutral-toned camo prints.

(Nordstrom Rack, $24.97)

6. HUE Sueded Fleece Long Sleeve Tee and Pant Pajama Set

Fleece pajamas are great for providing you with warmth and comfort, thanks to the softness and fuzziness of the material. These PJs have several cute sayings and color combinations to choose from.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

7. Jenni Ribbed Pajama T-Shirt & Pajama Jogger Pants

These PJs allow you to be as creative as you want. You can mix and match T-shirts and joggers to create your perfect PJ set.

(Macy's, pants: $17.70, top: $14.70)

8. Stars Above Floral Print Notch Collar Pajama Set

This fabric is so soft that it cuddles your skin. The floral pattern makes this pajama set very fun and flirty, too. The little details — such as the notch collar, chest pocket, and piping — add.

(Target, $21.99)

9. FOCUSNORM Satin Silk Pajama Summer Loungewear Set

Satin silk pajamas look luxurious, and the quality of the fabric looks expensive for a fraction of the cost. The trim on the pocketed long-sleeve top adds extra detail and it even comes in several colors.

(Walmart, $15.99)

10. Josie Lace Trim Camisole 2-Piece Pajama Set

This pajama set is super soft and comfy with a feminine feel. The lace trim camisole has adjustable straps to fit you perfectly. But if floral prints aren't you're thing, these PJs also come in leopard print.

(Nordstrom Rack, $44.97)

11. Stars Above Tie-Dye Long-Sleeve Pajama Set

The subtlety of this tie-dye PJ set makes it perfect for a good night's rest. The soft and relaxed fit makes it comfy, and not only can these PJs be worn at night, but they can also be worn out like a regular outfit.

(Target, $24.99)

12. COZY ROZY 2-Piece Cami & Short Set

This sweetheart neckline lace trim camisole pajama set has a nice satin finish. The shorts have an elastic waistband for a comfortable fit, and it comesin three other flattering colors.

(Nordstrom Rack, $17.97)

13. PJ Salvage Team Tequila Raglan Knit Lounge Pullover

The sassy saying "fiesta, siesta, tequila, repeat" adds lots of personality to this pullover. The crew neck has a stretch knit construction, and just by the look of it, it's super comfortable to lounge around in.

(Nordstrom Rack, $24.97)

14. Alfani Ultra Soft Knit Tank Top and Pant Set

Keep your loungewear nice and simple by getting this black and white set. The fabric is really soft and comfortable, and it's great for lazing around the house.

(Macy's, $23.80)

15. RAILS Kellen Long Sleeve Short Pajama Set

Now you can literally wear your heart on your sleeve! This striped pajama set's fabric is lightweight, the top is a collared long-sleeve button up with a pocket, and the shorts are drawstring.

(Shopbop, $168)

16. Karen Mabon Rainforest Pajama Set

These fun vintage-inspired jungle print pajamas are lightweight and fun. Silky and classic, go on your own safari from the comfort of your couch.

(Shopbop, $130)

17. Splendid Notch Collar Pajama Set



Everyone should have a pair of striped pajamas, right? They're a classic, and this set is made out of lightweight stretchy material. The top has notched lapels, a pocket, and buttons, while the pants even have an elastic waistband with drawstrings.

(Shopbop, $78)

18. Banjanan Moondust Pajamas

This fun and flirty print give off bohemian vibes. The floral print fabric is very lightweight because the lining is 100 percent cotton. You can wear these adorable PJs all day with ease.

(Shopbop, $99)

19. Carter's 2-Pc. Cotton Breakfast Pajamas Set

Aren't you egg-cited to rock this colorful pajama set? It daringly combines a striped crew neck top with breakfast theme printed bottoms — and it works.

(Macy's, $27)

20. Moxy Evolution Relaxed Loungewear

Not only are these pajamas a timeless classic, but they're chic and incredibly comfortable. The material is soft and relaxed, and is a perfect addition to your PJ collection.

(Moxy Evolution, $24)

Tamara Sanon is a writer with a passion for covering topics about health and wellness, lifestyle, astrology, and relationships.​

