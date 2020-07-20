20 Best Summer Blankets (To Cool You Way Down On A Hot, Sticky Night)

No more mid-night sweats.

It's that time of year when going to bed cold and waking up in a puddle of sweat is now a common thing.

You find yourself waking up every morning flustered that you didn't sleep well because you were just too hot. Or, you spring up in bed in the middle of the night, desperate for a burst of fresh air from your air conditioner or fan.

We all know that the last thing on your "to buy" list is a new cooling blanket. So, sit back and relax, because we've done all the dirty work for you.

Now, all you have to do is pull out your credit card to buy one of these summer blankets.

1. 100% Pure Flax Linen Blanket by Sofia's Linens

This blanket comes in three different colors, so you'll find a pattern that matches any decor in your house. The Flax absorbs moisture, keeping you cool all night long.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2. BedJet V2 Climate Control For Beds

The BedJet helps with hot flashes, night sweats, or just for hot sleepers. It comes with two wireless remotes, so you can control the temperature from your smartphone. If that's not a high-tech summer blanket, we don't know what is.

(BedJet, $449)

3. Climarest Cooling Blanket

Not only does this cotton blanket sense your body temperature, but it adjusts to it. That way, you can take a nice snooze without waking up sweaty and uncomfortable.

(Nordstrom, $74.99+)

4. Cocoon CoolMax Blanket

Perfect for the person on-the-go! Wrap up and carry it with you wherever you go. It's great for long travel days in the air or on the road. Or, you don't have to travel anywhere and can use it for your bed.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

5. YANIBEST Natural Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Rest your head easy on this silk pillowcase that helps boost anti-aging, skin radiance, and keeps your hair from knotting. It will also prevent you from becoming too hot.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

6. Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket

Made with 100 percent polyester, this blanket is made for staying put in your living room or throwing in your carry on. The design is sleek and soft, and is described as sleeping on "pure wool."

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

7. Ugg Summer Knit Throw Blanket

That's right: the brand we know and love also makes a blanket for you to snuggle into at night! This amazing fabric blend is so cozy and lightweight, you may went to call in sick for work tomorrow.

(Bed, Bath and Beyond, $99)

8. Intelligent Design Microlight Plush Blanket

If you live in an area where the climate is a little unpredictable, add this blanket to your wish list. It can be used as a light blanket for those hot summer nights, or an additional layer for those cold ones that are hard to get through.

(Bed, Bath and Beyond, $34.99)

9. Madison Park Microlight Blanket

Another great polyester find, this blanket is great for everyday use and can easily be thrown in the washer without pilling or color fading. It comes in a variety of colors, so it's perfect for any room in the house.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

10. Threadmill Home Linen Herringbone Pure Cotton Blanket

Available in multiple colors, this 100 percent cotton blanket is cozy and soft. It comes oversized, so you don't have to worry about shrinking it in the wash, and it has superior moisture wicking.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

11. THXSILK Washable Summer Comforter

This comforter helps regulate body temperature while fighting dust mites with its natural fibers. Keep your allergies or asthma at bay, while enjoying this super-cool comforter.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

12. Microfleece Light Polyester Blanket

Bet you didn't think Home Depot sold anything besides hardware, huh? This blanket is lightweight yet provides warmth. The fabric is anti-pill and can easily be thrown in the wash without worry.

(Home Depot, $14.29+)

13. CoolMax Weighted Blanket

This weighted blanket helps wick away moisture to keep the body cool all night. The fabric is quick-drying and breathable, so it's perfect for those living in a warm climate.

(Weighting Comforts, $245.69)

14. Smart Cool by CoolMax

A cheaper alternative to the CoolMax family, this gives you a lightweight feeling without the heavy price point. The material is designed for lasting comfort.

(Overstock, $52.64)

15. Lightweight Oversized Down Blanket by Warm Things

This 230-thread count blanket is breathable and light. You'll be able to throw this right in the wash and use it anywhere in your house. Plus, it comes oversized, which is great for large king-size beds and sleeper sofas!

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

16. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite

Made of ultra light fabric, Barefoot Dreams has taken their signature design and crafted a light, summer blanket. Weaved with bamboo, you'll love feeling all wrapped up in this blanket.

(Barefoot Dreams, $167)

17. HydroCool Ultra Plush Temperature Regulating Down

If you're looking to upgrade your entire bed set, look no further! This insert will give you the weighted feeling you're looking for, while cooling you down at night. The down feathers help fight dust and odors, while keeping you cool through your sheets.

(Pottery Barn, $259+)

18. Utopia Bedding Woven Cotton Blanket

Made with 100 percent cotton with a more oversized look, it helps prevent future shrinking. The lightweight feeling is great for those in-between seasons of cold to hot.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

19. Lavish Home Chevron Egyptian Cotton Blanket

Made in India, this Egyptian cotton blanket will never steer you wrong. It's lightweight, breathable, and a little touch of style makes this the best fit for your home.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

20. Superior Cotton Thermal Blanket

This is a statement throw blanket if we have ever seen one! This blanket comes in a variety of colors to go with any decor you have. Layer them up on a cold night or peel each off for a warm one.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Shelby Slaughter's lifestyle writing has been featured on Martha Stewart, HelloGiggles, Byrdie, and more. She has a zest for storytelling and sharing news with the world.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.