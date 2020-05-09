4 Questionable Details About Jenna Compono And Zach Nichols' Relationship, Including The Alleged Identity Of The Girl He Cheated On Her With

Remember that time he called her "Brooke?"

The Challenge's Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols are engaged! The pair announced the happy news in December 2019.

In May 2018, MTV’s The Challenge alum Jenna Compono had shared a photo of her and her on-and-off boyfriend Zach Nichols, confirming what many Challenge fans hoped to be true: the two were back together.

“Love isn’t practical. It isn’t meant to be easy,” Jenna captioned the photo of she and Zach looking extra fancy. “It’ll put you face to face with endless obstacles. But in the end, none of that will matter because it’s how you overcome its obstacles that will define your love.”

Compono and Nichols first met in 2014 on the set of The Challenge: Battle of the Exes 2, and had been on and off, and everything in between, ever since. True MTV fans know this pairing was a long time coming, as the couple seemed to reconnect on season two of The Challenge: Champs Vs. Stars (particularly after Compono left the show after hurting her ankle).

However, their relationship is definitely not without its downs. Here are all the details on Compono and Nichols' relationship, and their recent engagement.

Nichols didn't comment on their reconciliation.

It appeared that they both had actually deleted photos they previously posted of each other during one of their “off” periods. Yet, some fans wondered why only Compono had actually addressed the fact that they had gotten back together in 2018.

However, Compono came to Nichols’ defense when one fan asked her about his silence on their relationship on Twitter. “He’s a private person and it’s actually a great quality of his,” Jenna wrote. “He leaves people guessing and stays happy back at home.”

Nichols cheated on Compono.

During the phone call heard ‘round the world on The Challenge: Rivals III, Nichols infamously called Compono “Brooke” when she asked who he thought was on the phone, leaving even the team at MTV wondering who the heck Brooke was.

WHO THE HELL IS BROOKE?! #TheChallengeBloodlines — challengemtv (@ChallengeMTV) February 18, 2016

The “Brooke” in question was rumored to be CrossFit star Brooke Wells. Unsurprisingly, the phone call upset Compono so much she even considered leaving the show in order to save her relationship with Nichols.

He blocked her phone number after he cheated.

To make matters worse in the cheating scandal, it wasn’t even Compono who broke things off.

In 2016, Jenna revealed that that Nichols didn’t even give her a chance to talk through what was going on, blocking her number a day after calling her by another woman’s name. "There's really nothing I can do," she said at the time.

Compono has a history of falling for cheaters.

Unfortunately, Nichols wasn’t the only one of Compono’s boyfriends to cheat on her. Her first claim to MTV reality fame was her role as Jay Gotti’s ex on Real World: Ex-Plosion, who was also her partner during The Challenge: Battle of the Exes 2. Gotti and Compono ultimately broke up over his unfaithfulness.

She once addressed her reputation as the girl who always has issues with her relationships, saying in 2017, "In the beginning I was super shy, getting cheated on every two seconds. Now I’ve grown, and people can see me stand up for myself and get past the guy drama.”

Nichols and Compono got engaged last year.

In December 2019, the couple revealed some happy news to their fans. They both opened up about the proposal, saying that it took place at New York City's Rockefeller Center, where the pair had been going to see the famous Christmas tree and spend the holidays together.

Nichols said, "We went on one of our first dates there. Jenna actually showed up four hours late and the second she showed up and went to take a photo, the lights went out. So our picture was next to an unlit tree. We've gone to the tree every year since but we've gotten there much earlier since the first year!"

Compono added, "I was so surprised! We went to see the tree every year since we met and a lot of memories have happened in New York City. I was so surprised and it was so sincere and sweet. I couldn't be happier."

Nichols also talked about the engagement ring, saying about the store he bought it from in his hometown:

"They really personalized the process from picking out the diamond to designing the band. The jewelers and I sat down with their designer Simon G. Jewelry and designed every part of the ring. This is the only jewelry store I have ever spent money at and there is nobody else I'd trust more."

He continued, saying about Compono, "I always kinda knew she was the one. I just knew I wasn't mature enough when we first met. [I admire] her ability to put everyone else's needs above her own. She's patient with me too, very patient. And keeps my life in order."

They've set their wedding date.

This February, the couple revealed their wedding date. They plan to wed on February 13, 2021.

Compono spoke out about why they chose that date.

“We actually planned on getting married this coming fall, so we can pop out some babies after. We chose February 13, because we completely fell in love with the venue, and this was the earliest date they had. I winded up loving the date due to the time of year and our color choices for our wedding. Venue dates go fast in New York, so the day after we were engaged, we already started looking for places!” she commented.

They also plan to have the ceremony on Long Island, where Compono's family lives:

“No one celebrates weddings better than New Yorkers! I think every New Yorker can agree, we like to go over the top with any type of celebration, especially a wedding. We decided to have our wedding in a Catholic church on Long Island, along with our reception. We completely fell in love with the venue and booked it ASAP. We are currently planning our engagement party, which will be on March 28 on Long Island as well.”

Compono also noted that the wedding party will include some of their co-workers from their reality fame, adding, “We have spent many years with them all! Although we are friendly and cordial with a lot of people from The Challenge and would love to invite them all, we wanted to invite people we talk to in our everyday lives to share this special day with.”

Compono is taking a break from Twitter.

The EXTREMELY negative things you are all saying stoops you lower than what you’re all preaching about. BYE TWITTER — Jenna Compono (@JennaCompono) May 7, 2020

After recently receiving a lot of negative comments after the latest episode of The Challenge: Total Madness aired, Compono has decided to leave the social media platform.

Earlier this week, she tweeted, “The Extremely negative things you are all saying stoops you lower than what you’re all preaching about. Bye Twitter.”

The most recent episode of the show had Nichols and Compono getting into a heated argument. However, a few days before the episode had aired, Compono posted a long message to her fans, explaining that the argument happened awhile ago and they had already moved past it.

