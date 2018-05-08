20 Best Purple Shampoo & Conditioner Brands For Blonde Hair Types

When having a blonde moment is something to be proud of.

No one likes brassiness after transforming their hair to blonde. Just a hint of brassy tones could ruin the fun that you are having with your Marilyn Monroe-like Bottle Blonde.

That’s where purple shampoo and conditioner make their entrance. And when you want the best purple shampoo for blonde hair, look no further than this list.

Purple shampoo works just like any other color on the color wheel that counteracts the opposite one. In layman's terms, yellow and purple are the exact opposite to each other on the color wheel, so if you want to neutralize the brassy hair to restore your formerly blondelicious locks and decrease the amount of both pheomelanin and eumelanin to keep your blonde hair blonde, then a purple shampoo is your best friend.

Here are the best purple shampoos and conditioners to really make your blonde hair stand out.

1. Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights

One of the known and distinct contenders for the purple shampoo is this silver shampoo which also comprises of conditioning quality. It works equally well on both blonde and gray hair and requires no patch test. To upgrade the results, leave second lather on for 3-5 minutes before rinsing.

(Sally Beauty, $12.99)

2. Beauty with a Twist

Does certified cruelty-free product spark your interest in devoting your time in beauty rituals? Then go for this enriched shampoo that adjusts itself to your hair color. The conditioner is rich in mineral compounds that replenishes the strength and gives scintillated locks.

(Amazon)

3. Rahua Color Full

Don’t know what purple shampoo to choose for your hair type? Well then this versatile vegan shampoo formulated without gluten and infused with gardenia and lavender essences is your go-to buy. The conditioner with its plant-derived color complex imparts glossy flaxen shine.

(Sephora, $78)

4. L'Oreal Ever Pure

This purple shampoo with iris balances blonde hair and neutralizes brassiness in just one wash if you use it with conditioner and other treatments. The formulas are specially made with care for blonde-colored hair. What more can you ask for?

(Amazon)

5. DP Hue Cool Blonde

This cruelty-free deep-hued shampoo is perfect for any hair color type and is safe even for naturally blonde hair if you want to make them lighter. The cool blonde conditioner is also formulated to neutralize yellow tones giving you shiny locks.

(Sephora, $48)

6. Kristin Ess "The One"

A hair product that is sulfate-free and great for toning is a combination that every woman looks for in a purple shampoo. The conditioner provides you with the same strong results, which means you can use it with or without the shampoo.

(Target, $24)

7. LOMA Violet

This violet pigmented shampoo with heavenly lingering lemon and eucalyptus fragrance is an ideal one for both hair and aromatherapy. The shampoo enhances the blonde highlights and conditioner works toward diminishing brassy tones.

(Sayn Beauty, $37.50)

8. Drybar Blonde Ale

This shampoo with a purple formula has a hint of ginger, mint and sandalwood leaving your hair scented while keeping their luster and shine intact. The shampoo is also of conditioning nature, making it suitable even for extremely brittle hair.

(Nordstrom, $27)

9. Philip Kingsley PureSilver

What makes this one stand out, other than its capacity to fluorescent under UV light, is the fact that it doesn’t stain your hair, unlike some other violet shampoos. The conditioner leaves your hair more manageable and healthy.

(Amazon)

10. John Frieda Sheer Blonde

Another affordable purple shampoo that is also a hit among the beauty gurus is Sheer Blonde Lightening Shampoo. The chamomile in it facilitates the whole lightening process. The conditioner with citrus and chamomile works well with lighter blonde.

(Target, $19.98)

11. Joico Color Endure Violet

This one has the maximum quantity of the violet dye that guarantees maximum toning and neutralization of yellow or gray hair. The powerful ingredients in the conditioner have a long-lasting effect on the oxidized highlights.

(Amazon)

12. OGX Lavender Luminescent Platinum

An excellent choice for platinum blonde tresses. The amalgamation of lavender oil and chamomile extract makes this a strong creation for enhancing luminosity. Lavender oil and chamomile extract in the conditioner are perfect for boosting the shade of blondes.

(Ulta, $15.98)

13. R+Co Sunset Boulevard

The creamy coconut cleanser and natural mineral pigment in it accord your hair the magnificent shine and is a perfect recipe for a purple shampoo. The conditioner is perfect for blonde, gray and white hair, and facilitates the color maintenance process.

(Barney's, $59)

14. Sachajuan Silver Shampoo

Ocean Silk Technology hydrates with a unique ingredient that maintains the stability of your blonde hair color and increases shine by pigmenting your hair. The conditioner with UV-protection is an ideal choice if your hair is coarse and rough.

(Barney's, $64)

15. Lush "Daddy-O"

This blend of fresh organic lemon and seaweed does not only revive your blonde tones but also volumize your hair like a pro. Infused with essential and mineral oils, this makes for a perfect conditioner as well for your blonde mane.

(Lush, $8.54)

16. Not Your Mother's "Blonde Moment Treatment"

Revivify your dull and lifeless brassy hair by providing them a salon-like soothing treatment and have your stellar blonde moment. The pastel violet pigment makes the conditioner extra special as it is adequate for every blonde shade.

(Ulta, $15.98)

17. Schwarzkopf Professional Tone Enhancing Bonding Shampoo

The bonding technology in it works on the hair fiber itself to create new bonds and the pigment removes the impurity and protects even the most fragile colored hair. The keratin restoring formula in conditioner gives the ultimate nourishment to all shades of blonde.

(Loxabeauty ,$20)

18. Anastasia K "Blonde Juice"

The best choice for any hair type! It revamps the blonde shade and nourishes the bleached highlights to make the color even. The hydrating and toning capacity together work just like conditioner on split ends and general dryness.

(Amazon)

19. TIGI Bed Head Dumb Blonde Purple Toning Shampoo

The Polyquaternium 10 soaked shampoo should be your choice if you also want to control and prevent hair frizz. It works toward enhancing cool tones to neutralize brassiness. Its conditioning nature improves blonde vibrancy and adds shine.

(Amazon)

20. Oribe Bright Blonde

If you are looking for a purple shampoo that has the ability to grant your hair a natural blonde look then opt for this beauty right now. Lemon, ginger root and chamomile extracts in this shampoo together is a potion for detoxifying your hair and fighting brassiness.

(Amazon)

Vartika Puranik is a writer and strategist with over three years of professional experience. She's also a zealous dancer and a vocalist, and in her spare time, she explores hidden talents around the world on YouTube.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.