Is Khloe Kardashian Pregnant With Tristan Thompson's Baby #2?

Reports are claiming that True is getting a little brother or sister...

Is Khloe Kardashian pregnant? Despite the hopes of fans, Kardashian has confirmed that she is not pregnant with her ex Tristan Thompson's baby.

It's been over a year since the drama involving Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, and Jordyn Woods went down. Ever since, there have been reconciliation rumors about Thompson and Kardashian, but the latest ones were a doozy.

For the last few months, word on the street was that, reportedly, Kardashian was pregnant with her second child with Thompson, and that the (former?) exes were preparing to give their daughter, True, a little brother or sister.

But now, Kardashian has confirmed that the exes aren't welcoming a baby; it was all just another instance of the rumor mill going overboard. So.,let's examine the rumors, Kardashian's comments, and where the two stand today.

Initial reports claimed that Kardashian and Thompson had been together for a long time and were pregnant.

Even though Kardashian hadn't shared anything publicly, a few months ago, sources close to her started to claim that she was pregnant with her second child, and after all that happened with Thompson (involving not one, but two cheating scandals), she was waiting for the right time to fill fans in.

"She's going to reintroduce him back to the public. She doesn't want to look like a fool for taking him back after she made a big deal over the Jordyn situation," said the source.

Kardashian recently posted about relationships and being single on Instagram.

By all social media appearances, though, it seemed that Kardashian wasn't seeing anyone, Thompson included — especially after a cryptic post she made on her Instagram story in February 2020.

Although the post has since disappeared, Kardashian shared a photo of text that said, "Relationships won't heal you and being single won't kill you." Um, that certainly didn't sound like someone who's back with her ex and pregnant with his baby to us, but who knows?

It wouldn't have been the first time Kardashian had seemingly hinted at what's going on behind the scenes of her personal life with a post like this, and it probably won't be the last.

Thompson has posted about Kardashian on his Instagram over the last several months.

Through the end of 2019, Thompson was known for sharing photos of Kardashian on his Instagram, and many fans saw them as a ploy to get her attention — like this one he shared after she had a big night at the People's Choice Awards In 2019 — especially since Kardashian doesn't seem to do the same for him.

"Congrats Momma Koko on winning best reality star 2019, that’s two years in a row. Two time champ. I love the sound of that. So proud of all you have accomplished this year," he wrote at the time.

"Revenge Body is something that always stands out to me, you challenge people to fight for a better YOU. It’s more about what in life really gives us true happiness and is holding us back from achieving that. True and Myself are so proud of you and the sisters for everything last night."

In December 2019, she described their relationship as a "co-parenting" one.

During a Q&A with fans on Twitter, Kardashian agreed with a fan who said they wished that Thompson had never cheated on her, clarifying that they were working on coparenting — something that wouldn't apply if they were back together and planning for another baby.

"We are coparenting so well right now," she tweeted on December 1. "It is a great space to be in. Coparenting is such a hard space. Much respect to all coparenters."

By all appearances, Kardashian and Thompson have been on good terms lately.

Thompson was invited to anything big involving True, including the Kardashians' annual Christmas party, so it seemed like he and Kardashian were getting along well — if for no other reason than the fact that they share a daughter.

Hopefully, for True's sake, that will continue... even if they aren't back together.

Kardashian didn't comment on the rumors herself until just recently.

When it came to the situation with Thompson, Kardashian had remained very guarded about what she would and would not share publicly. When it came to a possible reconciliation, she had been totally silent.

However, the rumors started buzzing once again after Kardashian recently began to post old photos of herself to social media. And in all her new photos, her stomach appears to be cropped out, which, naturally, has caught fans' attention.

Just this week, Kardashian appeared in an Instagram story, wearing a baggy outfit. However, she also fired up rumors again after she said on TV last month that she was thinking about "borrowing sperm" from Thompson.

Thompson teased viewers by saying that their daughter needs a sibling to which Kardashian responded, “Right, so I might get some embryos and get a sibling. I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you, but we’ll figure that out later.”

The Twitter world, of course, was quick to jump on the rumor train. One fan wrote, “Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with Tristan’s child AGAIN? The jokes write themselves hey.”

Another chimed in, writing, “If Khloe Kardashian is pregnant again with Tristans baby that WHOLE family needs to apologize to Jordan. They tried ruining that girls life over some community d–k only for Khloe to run back to him like the clown she is. He cheated on her days before she gave birth. CLOWNERY.”

Kardashian has finally confirmed that she isn't pregnant.

I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

It looks like Kardashian has finally reached her breaking point with all the baby rumors.

On May 13th, she took to Twitter, writing, "I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick."

In a separate post, she wrote, "The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS."

