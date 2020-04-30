New Details About Anderson Cooper's Breakup With Longtime Boyfriend Ben Maisani — And Rumors They Had An Open Relationship

Cooper may have a new fling.

CNN host Anderson Cooper, 50, has confirmed he and his longtime boyfriend Ben Maisani, 45, have split as partners, and it looks like Cooper is already seeing someone else.

“Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago. We are still family to each other, and love each other very much,” Cooper said in a statement, who broke the story. “We remain the best of friends, and will continue to share much of our lives together.”

Cooper and Maisani were together for nine years but it seems like that was long enough.

The outlet reports that Cooper has been making trips to Dallas since the weekend before Christmas to spend time with 33-year-old radiologist Victor Lopez. He has made at least five trips to see Lopez over the past few months.

The journalist brought Lopez along with him on a business trip to New Orleans in mid-January, where Lopez posted a photo of the Cooper lounging in their hotel room and celebrating Mardi Gras.

Two weeks later, Cooper traveled to Dallas once again and grabbed a bite to eat at a local pizza place.

Daily Mail reports that two women posted about seeing Cooper at the restaurant. One of those women confirmed he was there with Lopez.

The doctor later traveled to Boston to watch Cooper perform in early February. Lopez posted pictures from the audience of Cooper’s performance and of himself on his flight back to Texas on Feb. 11.

Just one week later Cooper was in Dallas for Lopez’s birthday party. The silver fox posed for some pictures with Lopez and his friends, which were posted on social media.

If Cooper wants to be Lopez’s lover, he’s got to get with his friends, right?

Neither Cooper nor Lopez has confirmed they are dating.

Lopez’s Instagram account has since gone private and he has deleted some photos, suggesting he may have been uncomfortable with the amount of attention his posts were getting, the Daily Mail reports.

Lopez has also been spotted cozying up to another man, which suggests he and Cooper may have just been a fling or really are just friends.

It has previously been speculated that Cooper and Maisani had an open relationship. Maisani was seen swapping saliva with another guy in Central Park back in 2012. The couple had been together for a few years already and had been living with each other since 2009.

Cooper and Maisani own multiple properties together. They purchased a home near Quogue, Brazil, after they stumbled into the quaint village on a vacation.

The couple bought an $8 million home in Connecticut and owns a growing property in the Hampton’s.

The pair still appears to live together in their Greenwich Village home in Manhattan despite their break up. They were spotting heading to the gym together.

Once a swolemate, always a swolemate.

