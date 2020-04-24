27 Examples Of The Mandela Effect That Will Make You Question Reality

Does this list arise from alternate realities, a parallel universe or false memories? You decide.

Have you ever been positive you remembered something correctly, only to come across "proof" that your memory was false?

If so, and most of us have, you might be interested to know that what you experienced was an example of a perplexing, yet fascinating phenomenon known as the Mandela Effect, and you are probably far from the only person to make the same mistake regarding the same (apparently false) memory.

What is the Mandela Effect?

According Know Your Meme, the Mandela Effect "refers to a phenomenon in which a large number of people share false memories of past events, referred to as confabulation in psychiatry. Some have speculated that the memories are caused by parallel universes spilling into our own, while others explain the phenomenon as a failure of collective memory."

The term was coined in 2009 by author and paranormal researcher Fiona Broome "to describe a collective false memory she discovered at the Dragon Con convention, where many others believed that former South African President Nelson Mandela died during his imprisonment in the 1980s."

Broome recalls the origins of the theory during conversations at Dragon Con as follows:

"Between speaking to audiences, many of us would start discussions about quirky, fun topics. It was a way to relax... The discussion started when Shadow [then a Dragon Con security manager] mentioned that — like me — other people remembered Nelson Mandela’s tragic death in a South African prison, prior to late 2009. (In this reality, Mandela died [on December 5], 2013.) Apparently, others in the green room shared that memory. Many others joined the conversation. It was a fascinating discussion that spun into weird and hilarious tangents."

Broome's writings about this theory obviously struck a chord with the global community, so much so that as of this date there are 76,044 subscribers on Reddit's r/MandelaEffect, and an entire episode of "The X-Files" revolves around an instance in which agents Scully and Mulder "fall victim to the Mandela Effect."

While some believe the Mandela Effect is the result of a parallel universe, others believe these memories we have are real, but documentation of the facts changed in the course of government cover-ups.

More rational-thinking folks tend to believe our memory simply plays tricks on us over the years, in a way similar to how words and phrases change as they pass from person to person while playing a game of "Telephone."

Whatever the cause may be, what’s most fascinating about the Mandela Effect is that so many individuals all over the world share the same, specific false memories from particular time periods, across a wide variety of categories.

Here's a list of just 27 of the hundreds of known Mandela Effect examples that explain the phenomenon (and may possibly cause you to question your own memory and reality).

1. You've never watched Sex in the City.

It’s Sex and the City, but many people insist they remember it being “in the” at some point.

2. Rich Uncle Pennybags, AKA the Monopoly man, has never worn a monocle.

Actually, he doesn't, and he never has.

It's possible that people are just confusing him with Mr. Peanut, the Planters peanut mascot, who also wears a top hat and carries a cane with him.

3. The Queen in Snow White never said, "Mirror, mirror on the wall."

This line from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Disney's first animated feature film, is probably one of the most iconic of all time. A movie based on the class Brothers Grimm tale released in 2012, was even called Mirror Mirror after the famous line.

But what if I told you we've all been remembering it wrong?

That’s right! n the 1937 movie, she clearly says, “Magic Mirror on the wall.”

And yet, I have never met one single person who remembers it that way.

4. If you think "life is like a box of chocolates," think again.

In the 1994 movie Forrest Gump, the title character made famous by Tom Hanks says, “My momma always said life is like a box of chocolates.” Or does he?

Well, if you go back and watch the opening scene (see below), Forrest actually says, "My momma always said life was like a box of chocolates.”

That doesn’t even sound right!! But it is.

5. Darth Vader never said, "Luke, I am your Father."

Although this statement is one of the most iconic in film history, was Darth Vader actually says to Luke Skywalker in 1980's Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back is,“No. I am your father.”

You definitely shouldn't be too hard on yourself for getting this one confused, considering Darth Vader himself, James Earl Jones is right there with you.

6. "We Are The Champions" does NOT end with "of the world."

Most people singing along to the 1977 song from Queen distinctly remember the last line as, "We are the champions... of the world."

It is not.

7. There was no movie called Shazaam starring Sinbad.

Or was there? This may be one of the most perplexing, if not THE most perplexing, examples of all.

Many have sworn that they saw a movie starring comedian David Adkins, aka Sinbad, as a genie named Shazaam at some point in the 1990s, but this would have been impossible given that such a movie was never made.

Many believe this is actually a case of confused memory, since there was a movie called Kazaam made in 1996 starring pro basketball player and sometimes actor Shaquille O'Neal.

But Sinbad may have cleared this all up for us on Twitter in 2016.

@hapotter solved the sinbad genie mystery. I hosted an afternoon of sinbad movies o 1994 (sinbad the sailor movies) pic.twitter.com/yCE65Q3aK5 — Sinbad (@sinbadbad) October 3, 2016

"@hapotter solved the sinbad genie mystery. I hosted an afternoon of sinbad movies o 1994 (sinbad the sailor movies)"

Ohhhhhhhhh...

8. Your mom never read "The Berenstein Bears" to you.

And sorry, but nope, your dad never read those to you either, because the actual name of that busy bear family is and always has been The Berenstain Bears.

These books were created by married co-authors Stan and Jan Berenstain, and their son, Mike, took over as author following their deaths.

9. C3PO's body was never all gold.

This really seems like a simple mistake for most of our eyes to have made. The lower section of C3P0's right leg is actually silver, but the distinction is difficult to see unless you are specifically looking for it.

10. You have never watched the "Looney Toons."

Sorry if the somehow dampens you childhood memories, but while they were cartoons, the actual brand name is "Looney Tunes."

11. The evil Gremlin was Stripe, not Spike.

Again, this one seems like an understandable gaff. Gremlins was a film for kids, and most of us who saw it back in 1984 probably remember the way his hair spiked up in a mohawk better than anything other than how gosh darned adorable the movie's hero Gizmo was.

12. The evil fur lover in 101 Dalmations is not Cruella DeVille.

​The lady's name is Cruella DeVil, thank you very much.

As in, Cruella De-Vil ... Cruella DEVIL ... Get it??

​​

13. The Wicked Witch of the West didn't ask her "pretties" to fly.

Most of us who have seen The Wizard of Oz, which pretty much should mean everyone on Earth, vividly remember the scene in which the Wicked Witch of the West instructs her army of flying monkeys to, "Fly, my pretties, fly!"

Except she never does that. ​What she actually says is simply, "Now, fly! Fly!"

Similar, yes, but decidedly not the same.​

14. Hannibal Lecter never said, "Hello, Clarice."

When Jodie Foster's FBI agent in-training Clarice Starling meets Anthony Hopkins' infamous prisoner Dr. Hannibal Lecter for the first time in The Silence of the Lambs, he greets her only with a simple, "Good morning."

Don't worry. He's still one of the creepiest fictional characters of all time.

15. Humphrey Bogart doesn't ask Sam to "play it again."

In fact, despite the statements in many discussions of the Mandela effect, not only does the heartbroken nightclub owner Rick Blaine never say the one of the most famous movie quotes of all time, i.e., "Play it again, Sam," in the classic film Casablanca, but he never even says, "Play it, Sam" when requesting the soulful tune, "As Time Goes By."

As he soaks his sorrow over losing Ingrid Bergman's Ilsa to Victor Laszlo in yet another glass, Bogey merely barks to the piano playing Sam, "Play it!"

And Sam, of course, complies.

16. Pikachu never had a black tip on his tail.

For reasons unknown, many Pokémon fans remember their beloved Pikachu with a black tip to his tail, but alas, he does not.

17. Curious George never had a tail at all.

And as for that naughty but adorable little monkey named Curious George, he never had ANY tail at all!

18. There was never a portrait of Henry VIII holding a turkey leg.

According to Broome, "The turkey leg reference is popular, whether or not the painting exists. For example, in the 15th season of The Simpsons, the Margical History Tour episode closes with a reference to Henry VIII holding the world turkey-leg eating record."

In the actual portrait, however, there is no food of any kind to be seen.

19. The Mona Lisa's facial expression may or may not have changed.

I can remember being taught that part of what made DaVinci's most famous lady so special was the fact that her expression is so subjective to the viewer. Is she smiling? Is she bored? Is totally blase?

Now, some believe her expression literally changed over time, and that the face is the painting clearly shows a slight smile.

Given that the scientific school of thought that "the painting is an optical illusion, and changes based on where you are viewing it from. Seeing the painting from specific angles makes the colors 'blend' in different ways, which alters her facial expression," perhaps this is the result of her having been photographed over the years from different angles.

Or perhaps not...

20. Did Adolph Hitler have brown eyes... or blue?

One of the most striking memories people have of Hitler is the hypocrisy inherit in his espousing the superiority of the blonde haired, blue-eyed Aryan race when he himself possessed brown hair and brown eyes. Recently however, photographs have emerged showing the World War II tyrant with eyes of the bluest blue.

His mustache has mysteriously appeared to have shape-shifted as well.

Hmmm... Photoshop? Or... Photoshop.

I say Photoshop.

21. Was Amelia Earhart found alive or was she never found?

Most if us remember hearing of the mysterious Amelia Earhart who disappeared over the central Pacific Ocean near Howland Island during her 1937 circumnavigational flight across the globe.

According to one question on Reddit, however, some believe that"there was a brief period where people were shocked that Amelia Earhart was lost for awhile during her world flight, and it made the news, but then they found her in the ocean and brought her back and she died of old age, but was still quite the pioneering woman."

There is also a widely believed conspiracy theory that Earhart was taken prisoner, and subsequently killed, by the Japanese after crash landing on Marshall Island, and that there was a cover up by the U.S. government.

The theory appears to have been debunked by a Tokyo-based blogger who claims "the image was part of a Japanese-language travelogue about the South Seas that was published almost two years before Earhart disappeared."

Maybe. Or maybe not.

22. You've never used Febreeze to freshen up your clothes.

Since when has it ever been spelled with only one "e" in the middle?

Apparently, since always.

23. Kit Kat was never spelled with a dash.

Some people seem to remember there being a dash in Kit Kat, making it “Kit-Kat,” but there isn’t one.

The image below was found on Imgur, showing a much earlier version of the chocolatey treat.

Frankly, I am far more concerned about a candy wrapper having featured tombstones, but in any case, the Hershey's owned version has never included a dash.

24. You've never eaten "Jiffy" peanut butter.

It's technically called Jif, even though people remember this popular brand of peanut butter being called “Jiffy” and having a campaign that told mothers they could fix their kids a snack “in a jiffy.”

The actual slogan, however, was this: "Choosy mothers choose Jif!"

Pretty sneaky, sis ...

25. You've never eaten Fruit Loops for breakfast.

You may very well, however, have eaten quite a few bowls of Froot Loops.

Some say it was originally called "Fruit Loops" and then was changed to "Froot Loops,” while others believe it went from “Froot Loops” to “Fruit Loops." Many people claim this change happened during their childhood, while others say they just noticed it in recent months.

In the video below, the YouTuber speaking says that he has found "residue," citing three "articles" he found online in which the cereal is spelled "Fruit Loops."

What this gentleman calls residue, I might prefer to call poor editing.

But IDK.

26. You've never eaten at either Chic-fil-a OR Chik-fil-a.

This is a crazy one. There are a lot of people who insist they remember the popular fast-food chicken restaurant being known as Chic-fil-A, and there are even some who think it was Chik-fil-A. However, neither of those are correct.

The chain has allegedly, supposedly, and reputedly always been spelled "Chick-fil-A."

27. You have never, EVER worn a pair of Sketchers.

This beloved sneaker brand has been worn by many people for years. I specifically remember the brand name being spelled “Sketchers,” but apparently, I am wrong.

When we mentioned this particular false memory to Skecher's Director of International Sales, Audra Williams, she replied, "One of my biggest pet peeves! Especially in the press. How does that get to print and not get caught by an editor???"

But Ms. Williams, they used to be "Sketchers"... right?

"Nope! Never," she insists. "But I have been correcting people for 21 years. Ha!"

Hannah Kern is an avid writer with a passion for delving deep into interpersonal relationships.

Deputy Editor Arianna Jeret, MA/MSW, has been featured in Cosmopolitan, The Huffington Post, Yahoo Style, MSN, Fox News, Bustle, Parents and more. Find her on Twitter and Instagram or more.