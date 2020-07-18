Bizarre Rumors & Conspiracy Theories That Claim Linkin Park Lead Singer Chester Bennington Was Murdered

The creepy reason conspiracy theorists think the government had him murdered.

In July 2017, news of Linkin Park’s lead singer Chester Bennington’s apparent suicide shocked fans of the band.

Only a few months after Chris Cornell’s suicide, Bennington’s death was another sad blow to the entertainment industry and more specifically the world of alternative music — and it didn’t take long for fans to notice that the circumstances surrounding these two deaths were sort of… odd.

As with many sudden celebrity deaths, people on the internet began debating the truthfulness behind Bennington’s suicide. It wasn’t long before wild rumors and conspiracy theories started bubbling up.

To be totally honest, they sound crazy at first. The connection between Bennington and Cornell, murder cover-ups, and even rumors of government involvement are about as far-fetched as you can get.

Now with Donald Trump's newly released (campaign?) video featuring Linkin Park's "In The End" making waves on Twitter, people are once again wondering if there isn't more to the story of Bennington and Cornell's deaths.

Trump's video seems to have been initially released on YouTube on July 2, 2020, but now that the President shared it from his official Twitter account, theories about how Bennington and Cornell really died, as well as whether or not John Podesta was Chester Bennington's biological father, are back in circulation.

And let me tell you: while most of the time, conspiracy theories are full of holes and hold very little basis in reality, this time? They’re actually pretty hard to ignore.

So, did Chester Bennington die by suicide? Let’s discuss.

The first thing conspiracy theorists noticed was not only that two rock frontmen died in such a short time span, but also that the two were close friends and their deaths were eerily similar.

A couple months after Cornell’s death, Bennington wrote a very moving letter to his late friend that he posted on Twitter. “I’m still weeping with sadness,” he wrote. “I can’t imagine a world without you in it.”

A month later, on what was (coincidentally?) Cornell’s birthday, Bennington was found dead. TMZ reported that Bennington was found hanged, much like Cornell who was found hanged by an exercise resistance band.

Coroners ruled both deaths a suicide, though soon after Cornell’s death a former medical examiner told the Detroit Free Press he wasn’t “absolutely convinced” his death was a suicide.

So far, this all makes sense. Bennington had opened up about his struggle with depression before, and maybe Cornell’s death was just his breaking point. That’s not so strange.

But you know what is strange? Chester Bennington’s connection to John Podesta and the United States government.

Would a conspiracy theory even be a conspiracy theory without a government connection? Warning: we’re about to go real deep into the rabbit hole.

Take a look at this photo. What do you notice?

Could it be the fact that these two men are basically identical?

The man on the right is John Podesta, a political consultant who served as White House Chief of Staff to President Bill Clinton from 1998 to 2001 and Counselor to President Barack Obama from 2014 to 2015.

You may remember hearing about him and his emails during the 2016 presidential election during which he served as Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman. In the time leading up to the election, Wikileaks released thousands of emails from Podesta’s account that exposed everything going on behind the scenes of the Clinton campaign (and may well be what cost them the election).

When internet sleuths got a hold of the emails, they noticed something sinister going on. Podesta’s emails seemed to contain some sort of strange code, including really weird mentions of food.

Conspiracy theorists allege that the emails were actually referring to some sort of government-based child sex trafficking ring, with each food acting as a code name for something else considering 1) who order $65,000 worth of pizza and hot dogs and 2) the White House caters all of its own events.

The scandal became known as Pizzagate.

So what does this have to do with Chester Bennington?

Back to the photo. Rumors have circulated that Podesta is actually Bennington’s biological father. Whether you believe the rumors or not, it’s hard to deny just how strikingly similar the two men look.

Stay with me — there’s more.

In 2014, Linkin Park band member Mike Shinoda wrote a piece for Huffington Post detailing his band’s nonprofit called Music For Relief.

After the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti, the charity started a sustainable recycling program to help the country but began running out of money. The Clinton Foundation came to the rescue, offering the foundation a grant so they could finish their work.

Yep, that’s right. The same Clintons, who are so close to John Podesta, gave a grant to the band in which Podesta’s rumored son was a member.

Furthermore, in 2008 Bennington revealed in an interview that he had been sexually abused as a child.

“It was by a friend who was a few years older than me,” he said. “It escalated from a touchy, curious, ‘what does this thing do’ into full-on, crazy violations.”

It’s quite a coincidence that Podesta would be so closely connected to Bennington in looks and financial support, not to mention the two separate instances of pedophilia.

Do I have your attention now? Here’s where it gets dark.

In a since deleted article on Neon Nettle, it was revealed that Cornell worked closely with foundations focused on protecting kids from sexual abuse (which his friend Bennington experienced himself) and trafficking.

Conspiracy theorists think Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell knew about the alleged governmental pedophile ring and were murdered for planning to come forward.

The bizarre connections are there, that’s for sure. Though anyone with internet access and enough spare time can make something out of nothing.

Regardless of the causes, it’s important to remember that two beloved men are dead, and we must respect their families. May they rest in peace.

