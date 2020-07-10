Chilling Details About A Wayfair Human Trafficking Conspiracy Theory & The Company's Response

A scary new conspiracy theory.

There is a scary conspiracy theory that recently surfaced regarding Wayfair.

According to posts across the internet, Wayfair is selling storage cabinets and other products marked up to exorbitant prices, which people believe are being used as a front for human trafficking.

Is Wayfair human trafficking?

This theory first appeared in a post on a conspiracy theory subreddit.

This conspiracy theory has exploded across the internet as more and more seemingly benign products are featured with high prices and bizarre names that allegedly happen to match names of missing women and children.

So, why are these cabinets that do not look fancy at all being sold for tens of thousands of dollars? Even pillows are showing the same thing with each item being named something different and sold at different prices.

If you look closely, each cabinet has a different name. Scarily, they seem to align with the names of women and children who have disappeared.

Just saw #Wayfair was trending. I’ve always wondered which larger companies could be involved in human trafficking sales. This is unsubstantiated, but very notable to look into pic.twitter.com/QJSigCKyw3 — Q The Wake Up (@QTheWakeUp) July 10, 2020

The first picture from this tweet shows Samara Duplessis, a 13-year-old who went missing from Southfield, Michigan next to a Wayfair posting of a Duplessis Zodiac Sign Astrological Constellation Personalized Throw Pillow for $9,999.

If you notice her last name is the name of this specific pillow.

The second photograph shows four of the same cabinets that are being sold at four different prices under different names.

They are Kylah, Saranac, Aanya, and Anabel being sold between $10,000 to $13,000.

And then the third photo shows a picture of a 15-year-old girl Tori Dunning that went missing from Mount Airy, North Carolina next to a product sales page of a pillow titled "Dunning Zodiac Sign Astrological Constellation Personalized Throw Pillow."

Newsweek reached out to the original Reddit poster, who explained that they found the products while searching for garage storage and claimed to post it to "see if anyone else had more details" on the bizarre pricing.

Theorists have linked the products on Wayfair to a seller called Bungalow Rose. They have 35,000 products listed on Wayfair and they sell their products up to $99,999.

In searching for the items on Wayfair, they seem to have disappeared. In a statement, Wayfair told Newsweek the items have been "temporarily removed."

On Twitter, someone responded to the original post with a photograph with the steps to look up the items.

This is also from the wayfair trafficking thing. pic.twitter.com/kIfKVZFSaL — Selko (@Selko39847545) July 10, 2020

"Verify for yourself," the post reads. "Go to wayfair.com. Search for storage cabinet WFX utility. Sort results by highest price to lowest. Pick any cabinet with a female name. Get the SKU #. Starts with W. Use Russian search engine vandex.com. Type in SKU number from Wayfair then add USSRC after it."

So, if you want to try for yourself and see if this is actually true, this is how people are finding all this information.

This Russian search engine allegedly pulls up the photo of the children in bathing suits when you plug in the SKU number.

Wafair's response to the human trafficking conspiracy theory.

Newsweek talked to Wayfair regarding the conspiracy and they requested a reason for the high-priced items.

Wayfair responded, saying, "There is, of course, no truth to these claims. The products in question are industrial grade cabinets that are accurately priced. Recognizing that the photos and descriptions provided by the supplier did not adequately explain the high price point, we have temporarily removed the products from site to rename them and to provide a more in-depth description and photos that accurately depict the product to clarify the price point."

According to Wayfair, this conspiracy is not true and they are going to contact the third-party seller to have them specify what makes the product worth that specific amount of money.

