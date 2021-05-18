The Sad Truth About The Suicides Of Chester Bennington & Chris Cornell

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. They also report that 44,193 people die by suicide per year.
That's crazy, right? That 44,193 people per year take their own lives. How many people do we even meet in a year? That's an unsettling thought. And the scariest part is how many people suicide really does affect.
On May 18, 2017, American rock star Chris Cornell took his own life by hanging himself. At the time of his death, he was 52 years old.
On July 20, 2017, a close friend of Chris Cornell's and lead singer of Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, was found dead by hanging himself.
But the thing many people overlook is the fact that Chester Bennington committed suicide on Chris Cornell's 53rd birthday. They were both very open about their struggles with drugs and alcohol and both had families and children behind.
So what do we have to learn from this? We need to learn the suicide warning signs to look for, understand the behaviors where they root from, and not keep suicide so "hush hush." I refuse to be a part of the problem. I will be part of the solution.
RELATED: 5 Devastating Details About The Suicide Of Chris Cornell
Here are the suicide warning signs and some things to remember about people like Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington who are suicidal or depressed.
1. Substance and alcohol abuse are usually rampant.
Via the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration (SAMHSA) in 2013, adults age 18 and older who had used illicit substances in the past were more likely to have serious thoughts or prior attempts of suicide.
It was also reported that 10.7 percent of those having had an alcohol abuse issue within the last year were more likely to report serious suicidal thoughts. Additionally, 19.4 percent of those with an illicit substance abuse problem were likely to report serious suicidal ideation.
Suicide and substance abuse play an important part in suicidal thoughts and behavior.
So why are we continuing to shut down resources for substance abuse due to budget cuts when it's a service that is clearly needed?
2. Money is irrelevant to happiness.
Whoever believes that money can buy happiness clearly hasn't been in the mind of someone who is suicidal.
There have been so many celebrities with all of the money they could ever imagine and it wasn't enough to keep them alive.
Money cannot cure mental illness or addiction. Maybe in a perfect world, it would, but that's not where I live. Just because a mental illness isn't diagnosed, doesn't mean it's not real.
Subscribe to our newsletter.
Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.
RELATED: Bizarre Rumors And Conspiracy Theories About The Death Of Chester Bennington
3. Undiagnosed mental health conditions are also risk factors.
It's a really hard thing to recognize at first, especially when you don't see any signs of depression, but we need to stay aware of our loved one's relationship with alcohol and other substances because we care.
Please join me in being a part of the solution instead of ignoring the problem.
Sure, it's easier to ignore a problem as if it doesn't exist. Doing something about it and being a part of making a difference takes work and effort that not everyone wants to put forth.
RELATED: 11 Linkin Park Songs That Take On A Whole New Meaning After Chester Bennington's Suicide
Trending on YourTango:
Brittney Lindstrom is a Licensed Professional Counselor and Certified Rehabilitation Counselor.