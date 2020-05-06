10 Best Fake People Quotes About Fake Friends

Don't trust everything you see.

Sometimes, fake people are really easy to spot. They don’t really care about others, they are always focused on themselves, and when things get rough, they flake.

That said, you have probably had some fake friends before and didn’t realize it until you needed them and they were nowhere to be found.

It's for awesome peeps like you that we rounded up some fake people quotes that you will relate to.

When you really want to be friends with someone, it can be all too easy to overlook and kind of flaw of theirs; I know I’ve made excuses for people who didn’t even care about me simply because I wanted to be friends with them.

So when you finally find out that this person isn’t who you thought they were, it can be a blow to your self-esteem.

You might start blaming yourself for being the problem and the reason why they flaked, or you might shrug it off and chalk it up to having bad luck when it comes to reading people’s true personalities.

But you should always remember that it’s never your fault for how others act.

Some people would just rather be known as a fake friend who is only around when times are good instead of being a real ride or die chick.

And if you’ve been burned before by fake people, it can be hard to let your guard down again to trust someone new, but sometimes, when you’re most vulnerable, that’s when you find some of your realest friends.

We all go through rough patches where it feels like we’re “in between friends” and completely alone, but that’s only because you’re shedding your old self and now you are ready to surround yourself with people who respect and support you no matter what.

So, for all of us going through a rough time or for those who just need a reminder to stay real:

Here are some fake people quotes quotes that really sum up what it's like to have fake friends.