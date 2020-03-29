6 Funny April Fools' Pranks To Blow Up Your Social Media Universe

Punk'd.

I come from a large family, which means that April Fools' Day was basically the Olympics for pulling "harmless" pranks and practical jokes.

No one made it out unscathed.

So it should come as no surprise to anyone that I now hate pranks the most of almost anything there is.

All of that said, I do think there are some funny ways to mess with people on April Fools' Day without making them feel embarrassed or causing them actual physical pain (see: every prank my brother has ever played on me in the history of time immemorial).

A great way to get people? By learning some good April Fool's jokes to use on social media.

Here are 6 funny April Fools' Day Facebook pranks and practical jokes perfect to pull on your friends on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and any other social media platforms you love.

(MySpace ... is that a thing still?)

1. Teach your loved ones the importance of using social media safely.

This one is a little bit invasive, so proceed with caution.

Many people at leave their computers and phones signed into Facebook. Why not use this April Fools' Day as an opportunity to teach the people you care about most just how important privacy is?

When they hop up for a bathroom break, change the birthday shown in their profile to ... today! They will be flooded with birthday wishes and confusion.

Also, they may or may not unfriend you both on Facebook and IRL once they learn you are to blame.

Don't say I didn't warn you ...

2. Post a photo of your "engagement" ring.

You know those annoying photos that newly engaged girls post of their massive ring? The kind of photos that make you go "Cool, so, a lifelong commitment to the love of her life and she is showing us the ring and not the dude ... Classy"?

Now, it's your turn. Snap a pic of yourself wearing a friend's sparkler or just a piece of costume jewelry and coyly announce your own marriage.

This one is even better if you're dating someone and they see this picture and comment on said post. God, maybe I should do this one this year!

3. Announce a cross-country move.

Post a photograph of a city, town, or even country that is very, very, very far from where you live. Then, either straight up announce that you're moving, or post a subtle hint that you are getting ready to uproot your life and move on to greener pastures.

Just make sure you and your landlord aren't connected on social media because the dude is going to have questions.

4. Show everyone your "bloody" injuries.

Ketchup. It is great for putting on burgers, french fries, and (hot take) scrambled eggs.

But did you know that if you pour it all over your hand and post a dramatically staged photograph on Instagram and add like #justcutoffmywholehandohgodthelightisdimming, people all across the globe will send ambulances to your location?

Nothing says April Fools' Day like making those who love you think you're in mortal peril, right?

5. Convince your friends they are wanted criminals.

Okay, now this one is a classic and a favorite of mine. Post this link in your status bar and delete the preview window: http://facebook.com/profile.php?=733

This link will automatically send those who click it right back to their own profile page.

Now, cause as much mayhem as you want by including text like, "Oh my god they finally caught that woman has been robbing local donut stands!"

Then, bless their innocent hearts, eager to see the donut bandit, they click and be presented with ... themselves. BOOM.

6. Fake a pregnancy/childbirth.

Want to send every single person in your life into a total downward spiral of shock, horror, and abject delight at the fact that they'll now have something sweet as hell to gossip about? Get a photo of positive pregnancy test and share it as your own.

Wanna be a little bit more low-tech with it? Just announce there's a bun in the oven using your words. It will still have one heck of an impact.

Bonus points if you are like, "I'm naming him after his father: William Bradley Pitt."

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York with her cat, Batman. For more of her work, check out her Tumblr.