20 Of The Best April Fools' Day Memes For People Who Hate Being April Fools

Ah, April Fools' Day. The one day of the year I make a concerted effort to stay under my covers and avoid people at all costs. Who am I kidding? That's every day of the year.

But April Fools' Day is particularly difficult when you already have trust issues. So personally, I'm always on the lookout for the best April Fools memes to express that unparalleled frustration. After all, whenever someone posts a somewhat controversial Facebook status, I'm the first one handing out the side-eye of doubt any day of the year.

And on April 1st, all posts must immediately be deemed suspicious.

One year, not too long ago, my friend shared the news that she was pregnant on Facebook. Everyone and their mother jumped in to congratulate her and just as I was about to comment, I realized the date: April 1. Then I remembered that this woman hates children, so obviously 2 + 2 = 4 = NOT TRUE!

I think that joke was just plain cruel given that currently, "more than 5 million people of childbearing age in the United States — or one in every 10 couples — have problems with infertility." So enough with the fake pregnancy news this year, OK?

Then there are the pranks. Fun, right? Wrong! I'm not really a Grinch and I do enjoy a good joke, but when it comes to making a fool out of someone, it's just not cool. And if you're over the age of 13, it's even less cool. Got that, Frank from accounting? No more hiding staplers in my jello!

Yes, April Fools' Day is meant to be a time to have fun, but keep in mind that people do have feelings. Even anti-social introverts like myself. And sometimes, these pranks or jokes or even hoaxes really can cause someone to lose their trust in you year-round, even if there is a whole freakin' holiday dedicated to them.

So here's my idea: Let's leave funny post-it notes on people's desks, send texts with jokes or emojis, and post funny memes, GIFs, and videos on our social media. But let's cut the tricks and pranks.

I'm too old for this stuff, and you probably are too (#sorrynotsorry).

To get you started in that vein, enjoy these funny April Fools' Day memes and funny April fools jokes that perfectly sum up how I sure feel about the day.​

1. Here they come...

"Brace yourselves. The April Fools' pranks are coming."

2. Trust no one!

"Just a warning that on April Fools' Day, my natural distrust of others will be ratcheted up to a level bordering on psychosis."

3. Ain't nobody got time for that.

"Y'all too old to be talking bout April Fools' Day. It's April 1st, hope y'all got that rent money."

4. Lies on the internet? FOR SHAME!

"If tomorrow is April 1st, does that mean that more people than usual will lie on the internet?"

5. #TRUTH

"It's April Fools' Day. Trust nothing and nobody. Just like any other day."

6. Sometimes the real world is a hard pill to swallow.

"Here's to hoping this is all just a big April Fools joke."

7. The dog knows!

"No one can be trusted."

8. Shouldn't we always be doing this?

"April Fools' Day is the one day of the year that people critically evaluate news articles before accepting them as true."

9. Sadly, the Coronavirus pandemic is no joke.

"April Fools Day is canceled this year, as no made up prank could match the unbelievable crap happening in the real world right now."

10. If only this could be true.

"My only hope for April Fools' Day is that Trump announces this has all been a monumental prank."

11. Let's not and say we didn't.

"Let's rename April Fools' Day to, 'National Let's Pretend We're Pregnant On Facebook Day.'"

12. It's only funny because it's true.

"Who needs April Fools' when your whole life is a joke?"

13. No little kitten friend, not yet, I'm afraid.

"Is it safe to come out yet?"

14. You never know who to trust on April 1st.

"It's April Fools day and I'm not believing any of that crap. Even if you're dying, tell me tomorrow."

15. Life's a joke sometimes.

"When it's April Fools day, but your entire life is a prank."

16. Don't test me.

"I dare you to say 'April fools' one more time..."

17. Gotcha! April fools!

"Think you you can't be fooled? You just were. Read it again."

18. Never believe what's on Facebook. Especially on April 1st.

"It's April Fools, so don't believe anything you read on Facebook! You know, just like every other day."

19. Catch 22.

"If my milk expires on April 1st, does that mean my milk isn't really expired?"

20. When you have to work on April Fools day.

"The best office prank I pull on April Fools day is pretending I like being here."

