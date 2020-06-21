What Being In A Polygamous Marriage Is Really Like

Polygamy goes much farther back than 'Sister Wives.'

It's no secret — relationships are complicated. People love in many different ways and we are constantly becoming more and more aware of ways to define sexuality and relationships.

Polygamy, however, is not a new thing. In fact, polygamy dates back to the 1800's. This means people have been taking multiple partners for centuries. Yep, our relationships have always been pretty complex.

Being in a polygamous relationship means that a person is married to more than one spouse at the same time. Although polygamy is not new, it is still very much a source of debate. This isn't surprising considering that polygamy is actually illegal in most parts of the world.

Despite this, behind closed doors, polygamous relationships are not an uncommon practice.

Here are some people revealing the truth of what polygamous relationships are really like.

1. Consent is the key word.

"I'm in a traditionalist polygamist relationship. My husband has two wives. We're all adults and consenting."

2. It can lead to great relationships.

"I'm in a polygamous relationship and I've never been happier. All three of us are happy and we love each other equally."

3. It takes a lot of work.

"Being polygamous isn't all it's cracked up to be. I love the people I'm with, but I have to please and attend to three other people's needs."

4. Polygamy allows some people a more genuine relationship.

"I became polygamous because I never wanted to lie to or cheat on my spouse. It's about the love, truth, and honesty."

5. It's natural for humans to love more than one person.

"My polygamous relationship was one of the best relationships I've ever been in. Not really sure why the marriage is illegal, but whoever said you can't love more than one person at a time is a liar."

6. You can't care what other people think about your relationship preferences.

"I am a polygamist, you can always ignore me if you don't like it."

7. It's up to you what works in your romantic life.

"I'm in a healthy polygamous relationship and we all love each other very much. Anything is possible."

8. You're not sure how your loved ones will take it.

"I'm a polygamist and I don't know how to tell my family."

9. Sometimes, you have conflicting feelings about it.

"I'm in a polygamous relationship and I'm not sure if I want to be."

10. People's reactions can surprise you — in a good way.

"I'm a polygamist! My family and I just came out openly to friends, family, and our community. The love and support was more than I could have ever asked for!"

11. It can be amazing.

"I'm in a polygamous relationship and it's better than any monogamous one I've ever had."

12. It's hard to imagine being without someone else who's in the relationship.

"I'm in a polygamous relationship. The other woman in my significant other's life is about to leave. I feel so helpless. I don't want her to go."

13. You just want to be accepted like everyone else is.

"I'm a polygamist, and I think women and men should both be allowed to have multiple relationships. But who I am gets rejected by society. But other people's obscure sexualities get celebrated."

14. It doesn't always turn out to be as satisfying as you thought it would be.

"I'm a serial polygamist because I'm afraid of being alone. But I've never felt so lonely."

15. You'd rather keep it completely private.

"I would never admit to people in my life that I'm polygamous."

16. It doesn't matter as long as you're comfortable and happy with who you are.

"I am a pansexual polygamist. And I am proud of who I am."

17. No one wants to be judged for the way they love.

"Look, being in a polygamist marriage is my choice! I like it. You don't have to, but don't knock it!"

18. Coming out to your family doesn't always have a happy ending.

"I've finally told my family that I'm in a polygamist marriage and now I'm disowned. Well fuck you too."

19. You can still be a bit of a hopeless romantic.

"I am currently practicing polygamy. But I still want the white dress."

20. No relationship comes drama-free.

"I didn't think polygamy would hurt so bad."

