Man Has 5 Wives, 46 Children, And 239 Grandchildren

Photo: Evannovostro / Shutterstock
Man Has 5 Wives, 46 Children, 239 Grandchildren
Contributor
Entertainment And News, Sex
June 19, 2020

A look at how women cope in polygamous societies.

While The Chuch of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints officially banned polygamy in 1890 and excommunicated members in 1935 who refused to abide, the legislation certainly hasn't prevented certain pockets from happily (and somewhat secretly) taking part.

In 2010, National Geographic tracked down a thriving polygamist family — the Jessops — who reside in Hilldale, Utah for its most recent issue. Granted, this isn't our first brush with the Fundamental Church of Latter Day Saints.

We all gaped in horror in April of 2008 when officials raided the Yearning for Zion Ranch, and we gawked in bemusement at HBO's Big Love and TLC's Sister Wives, but somehow pictures of women in prairie dresses accompanied by quotes from a proud husband gushing about his wives refuse to lose its shock value. 

RELATED: What Being In A Polygamous Marriage Is REALLY Like

The article centers around 88-year-old patriarch Joe Jessop who has five wives, 46 children and 239 grandchildren. He proudly declares his love for polygamy and says he's building a "Kingdom of God." The Jessop's recieved a considerable amount of media attention back in 2003 when Joe's long-suffering fourth wife Carolyn fled the community and scored a book deal, churning out the best-seller Escape.

Als  last November Raymond Jessop was convicted of sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl. The church has a tradition called "sealing" where teenagers are bound to grown men. Unfortunately for Raymond, it's illegal in Utah for 16-year-old girls to have consensual sex with adults.

About 6,000 members live on the Short Creek commune and they all work together to be as self-sufficient as possible. Joe is a "self-taught engineer" who finagled a way to get piped water from the Maxwell Canyon, while everyone pitches in to harvest fruits, vegetables and run a series of businesses in the area.

RELATED: What Is Polygamy & 10 Famous Polygamists Of The Bible

TRENDING NOW on YourTango

June 2020 Monthly Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs In Astrology
Meet The 16-Pound Baby Born In Texas
20 Photos Of Young Kim Kardashian 'Before Plastic Surgery'
Jay-Z Finally Explained Why He Cheated On Beyonce

But perhaps the most awe-inducing aspect of this lifestyle? All the women in this particular clan get along. Forget the fact they share the same man; the catty jealousy many gals feel in our culture seems to be all but absent. Call it sophisticated socialization. In fact, one woman describes those territorial twitches as just "another test that God places before you—the sin of jealousy, of pride—and that to be a godly woman, I needed to overcome it." 

"I know it must seem strange to outsiders," says Joyce Broadbent, a friendly woman of 44, "but from my experience, sister wives usually get along very well. Oh sure, you might be closer to one than another, or someone might get on your nerves occasionally, but that's true in any family. I've never felt any rivalry or jealousy at all."

And if you're ready for more:

Joyce is a rather remarkable example of this harmony. She not only accepted another wife, Marcia, into the family, but was thrilled by the addition. Marcia, who left an unhappy marriage in the 1980s, is also Joyce's biological sister. "I knew my husband was a good man," Joyce explains with a smile as she sits with Marcia and their husband, Heber. "I wanted my sister to have a chance at the same kind of happiness I had."

Another interesting item of note: "happiness" in this society is striving to be the best babymaker. The community yearns to create the largest "celestial family" and women have a dozen children or more.

RELATED: What It's Like To Have Two Husbands — Oh, And Two Wives

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter

Let's make this a regular thing!

Melissa Noble is a freelance writer and frequent contributor to YourTango.

Author
Contributor