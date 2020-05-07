Scarlett Johansson Finally Explained Why Her Marriages Didn't Work Out

She really makes a lot of sense ...

Because you really needed yet another reason to bow down at the altar of awesome that IS Scarlett Johansson:

Girlfriend is speaking some SERIOUS truths about monogamy and what she has to say is so important about relationships.

In a 2017 interview, Scarlett dropped major truth bombs about her feelings on monogamy, and they just might explain why her last two marriages ended in divorce.

“I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it’s a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing. I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person. "I might be skewered for that, but I think it’s work. It’s a lot of work. And the fact that it is such work for so many people — for everyone — the fact of that proves that it is not a natural thing. It’s something I have a lot of respect for and have participated in, but I think it definitely goes against some instinct to look beyond. "Being married is different than not being married, and anybody who tells you that it’s the same is lying. It changes things. I have friends who were together for 10 years and then decided to get married, and I’ll ask them on their wedding day or right after if it’s different, and it always is. It is. It’s a beautiful responsibility, but it’s a responsibility.”



Yeesh.

I mean, don't get me wrong, as a woman dating a man who is polyamorous I find anyone in a public position openly questioning monogamy in relationships awesome.

But her comments seem a lot less based on a personal philosophy and a lot more based on feeling jaded in the light of two marriages that ended.

Scarlett was married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011. She separated from her current husband, French journalist Roman Dauriac, in January and is currently engaged to SNL cast member Colin Jost.

In her book, Radical Acceptance, relationship expert Andrea Miller describes monogamy as being a spectrum.

Keeping that in mind it makes sense that Scarlett Johansson would view marriage as an option for herself, even if she wasn't totally reconciled to the idea of monogamy.

And she's right, the idea of marriage is very romantic, but it's also serious as hell, something at this point she probably knows all too well.

While it's awesome to have a celebrity speaking openly about the problems of traditional monogamy, I wish the celebrity in question were a bit more positive about it and didn't present polyamory as an alternative to the drudgery of monogamy.

I can believe that monogamy isn't right for everyone and still believe that it's right for others.

In other words, just because monogamy isn't right for Scarlett Johansson that doesn't mean it isn't right for you!

Words I legitimately I never thought I'd be typing in earnest but here we are.

