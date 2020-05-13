Meet The Woman Famously Known As 'The Mistress Killer'

She does a LOT more than just catching cheating men...

If you know a dude who is cheating on his wife, you should probably tell him about China's Zhang Yufeng.

Zhang is known by another name in her native China:

The Mistress Killer.

While Zhang has yet to actually kill any woman for sleeping with a cheating husband, she's been in business for over a decade calling out mistresses and beating them up in public.

When I first saw the headlines (not to mention the disturbing photographs), I was horrified.

Sure, nobody like cheating (except probably the people doing it), but why blame the so-called mistress and let the dude get away free as a bird?

Turns out, the whole humiliating the mistress angle is only part of what Zhang does.

The so-called "Mistress Killer" also runs a shelter for women who have been abandoned by their husbands.

On top of all that, she helps women collect the evidence they need in order to make sure that their divorce proceedings fully bring to light their cheating husbands' ways.

That doesn't erase the fact that she is in full support of publicly humiliating women AND beating them, not in the least, but it does make her a more interesting case.

As you might expect, Zhang herself was abandoned by her cheating husband years ago.

She made his life hell, following him and his mistress from place to place and letting everyone around him know of his mistreatment.

Basically, she sounds like some sort of gritty and ethically questionable superhero.

Also, and I'm no psychiatrist, she also sounds a little bit ... well ... crazy.

Zhang has been quoted as saying that if women aren't allowed to beat up their cheating husbands' mistresses, they will actually get physically ill.

"Those who don't dare to beat will develop diseases including esophageal cancer, uterine cancer, lung cancer," she says.

Uh, okay.

With China's divorce rate sky-rocketing, Zhang is going to have to change her ways or else risk going to jail for beating up every single she happens to pass on the street.

I think it's safe to say that she should be focusing all of her energy on the GOOD work she does like sheltering women in need and providing legal assistance to spurned wives.

Either that or start beating up the cheating husbands!

I'm kidding, of course.

Sort of.