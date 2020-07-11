The Simple Reason Why Men And Women Cheat

No more, no less.

What makes a person in a marriage or committed relationship want to cheat? This is an age-old question that we all want answers to.

Despite recent articles that suggest that there is a cheating gene ingrained into the DNA of some men (Really? *rolls eyes*), the real answer depends on whether you’re talking about a woman or a man.

Several credible infidelity studies have found that men and women who are cheating on their spouses gave different reasons to justify their extramarital affairs.

Cheating was one of the subjects I covered with 1,200+ women and 400+ men in my research to write The Problem with Women… is Men: Volume 1. The results were fascinating.

Aside from infidelity being identified as one of the four core flaws in men (as discussed in my book), the sad truth is that being caught — albeit subconsciously — was evidently the long-term goal.

Women reported that they cheat mostly for emotional reasons, which highlights the contrast on how the genders identify the "reasons" for sex. The top reasons for why women cheat are the following:

Of the men polled, 80 percent openly admitted to cheating largely for physical or sexual gratification with no emotional tie. Rounding out the top reasons why men cheat included:

Just want to have sex or sexual variety

Presented with an opportunity to have sex, without getting immediately caught

Satisfy sexual curiosity about having sex with a particular person

The "thrill of the chase"

The desire to feel important or special (an ego boost)

However, in delving further into the men's reasons, I discovered that most of the men felt that they were "unable to get out of their relationship" prior to their infidelity, which translated into the simple fact that they lacked the skills or respect to maturely discuss their unhappiness with their significant other.

In short, they acknowledged that they were unhappy and looking for a way out… but they couldn’t bring themselves to pull the trigger on the relationship.

If they cheated and got caught (most long-term cheaters do end up getting caught), they were able to quickly turn the tables, telling their spouse how it was THEIR fault they cheated because of this reason and that (not enough sex, boredom, etc.).

Look, I get it: Monogamy isn’t for everyone... and that's all good.

But, if you’ve made promises, stick to them. If you're not willing to stay faithful, at least have the decency and respect (and self-respect) to close one chapter before beginning another.

Cheating is a choice. Period.

Charles J. Orlando is a bestselling author and relationship/interpersonal relations expert who has spent the last 10-plus years connecting with tens of thousands of people. For more, visit his Facebook page, where he offers free, street-smart love advice to men and women around the world.

