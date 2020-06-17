If He's Married, You Mean Nothing (And 5 More Truths About Being A Mistress)

Attention, class! This is Affairs 101.

Dear Other Woman,

If he's married, you mean nothing. If you're married, you mean nothing. If there's another girl at all, you mean nothing.

If any of these are true, you're simply a dumb woman that means nothing to this guy. Almost every guy with a wife does NOT want to replace her with another wife; he's only sleeping with you to feel powerful, and because he's not supposed to. You're just a fun toy and nothing more.

If you're married and he's having sex with you, you're the other woman. And you aren't the only one he's sleeping with. Why would he want to replace his current wife with a lying whore?

1. He likes the fact that you're coming for him, then going home. He wants to think that he's the only one you're sleeping with, but he knows in the back of his head that he's not, and there are others.

2. He's only using you for what he can get. If you search for the "Player's Rulebook" you'll find things that explain why he does what he does. You feel like you matter, but he's just playing your dumb ass. So, wise up and move on; he isn't going to change for you.

3. Everything he does is actually for him. Does he like to sleep with you? He just likes hearing you moan or scream. Again, power.

4. He keeps his responses to you short. Of course he does — he's trying to leave it open for you to take it how you want. Plus, he has a hard time remembering what he's told each of his mistresses.

5. He has reasons not to spend time with you, or he asks you to pay for things. If he really likes you, he would find a way to spend all his time with you. If he respected you he would pay for stuff, too. He finds a way to spend most of his time with his wife and buys her stuff, doesn't he? Exactly.

6. He will cheat on you. If in the rare instance you get him away from his wife, you're a damn fool to think he won't start cheating on you like he did her. This normally happens when you cause the wife to leave him. But it's all about the power involved, even though the wife is hotter.

The point is, if you're a female and have found a guy that doesn't have another girl, wants to be around you, and wants to pay for stuff, then praise him! If you have the good man, but you don't treat him like a king, he will go looking for someone to play with.