This Video Of An Elderly Dog Being Rescued Will Gut You

Grab your tissues for this one.

We all love a good success story — especially one that involves an animal rescue of a stray or abandoned animal who eventually makes a full recovery. And this one is no different.

A homeless, 8-year-old dog named Mufasa was living by a sewage treatment plant in Los Angeles, CA.

Though we don't know if he was abandoned, Mufasa had been living there all his life, running the risk of coming into contact with toxic chemicals.

Thankfully, Mufasa was found by Eldad Hagar of Hope for Paws, but he was starving and disheveled.

Rescuers tried to lure him to them using hamburger meat, but when that didn't work, they snuck up from behind and put a leash around his neck.

Though scared and timid at first, Mufasa quickly opened up and expressed his relief at being rescued, and having all the grime and dirt rinsed from his body.

He was then neutered, vaccinated, and treated for infection and parasites.

The transformation is absolutely amazing and Mufasa looks like a completely different dog!

He's a giant sweetheart who will hopefully find his forever home soon. It's just a nice reminder that no matter what suffering animals have gone through, they can bounce back with a little time and TLC.

Check out the video below for Mufasa's full transformation:





Samm Maffuci is a love and entertainment writer.