Meet The Woman Dating Her ... Backpack

Every relationship is a bit different, but this one might take the cake!

We previously heard about a woman who plans to marry a tree, but now there is another woman making headlines for having a very special relationship with a backpack. Yes, this woman is dating a backpack.

Is this where Dora The Explorer and Backpack are heading? 

Genevieve Blau has been chronicling herself going on dates with her pink Jansport backpack using the hashtag #JansportDate.

"Guys, my JanSport and I have been friends for 10 years now. We finally decided it was time to take things to the next level. It's our first official date!!

Taking a stroll through the west village. It's such a beautiful night and there's a dude playing a cello on the sidewalk?? Things are getting pretty romantic pretty fast ... #jansportdate" Blau writes on her Instagram.

The whole thing seemed to have started as a confidence booster for the young New Yorker.

"I was going to a nice restaurant and I was wearing this backpack," Blau said. "And I was like, you know what? I'm going to choose to not feel bad about the fact that I'm wearing jeans and a T-shirt going to this fancy Italian restaurant and make this about something fun that I can do while I dine by myself."

Since then, they've been out on the town enjoying restaurants, events, and the park.

That actually sounds pretty nice to us! Maybe we need to get a backpack...

