'Foot Orgasm Syndrome' Is A Real Condition

Who knew getting off was as easy as getting on your feet?

Imagine being able to have an orgasm any time that you wanted one. It sounds pretty good, right?

Now, imagine having an orgasm whether you wanted one or not.

If that still sounds good to you, just wait until you hear the story of the Dutch woman who gets uncontrollable orgasmic sensations in her left foot.

We know what you're probably thinking. This sounds like a made up symptom from a Fifty Shades Of Grey-esque book, but Foot Orgasm Syndrome is real. Just ask the Dutch woman, who, in 2013 at 55 years old, became the first-known case of FOS, and whose life became unbearable, because she was getting these uncontrollable orgasmic sensations through her foot.

Sure, it sounds fun in theory. Something like that could take a walk to work from boring to whoa! For women who are desperate to have just one, the thought of having 5 or 6 a day sounds great.

But it was actually anything but for this poor woman. This was no walk in the park (literally) — she couldn't control when or where it happened.

The sensation began in her foot and traveled up to her vagina and then, well, you saw that famous diner scene in When Harry Met Sally.

Why does this happen?

In this particular case, she had different nerves in both feet, so her brain couldn't differentiate between her foot and her vagina. Seriously. This is crazy. The good thing is, doctors say it can be treated.

Yes, luckily, the condition is treatable. Doctors gave the woman an anesthetic injection into one of her spinal nerves and, after that, her foot orgasms stopped completely.

Doctors believed that the syndrome was probably caused by an infection that the woman had over a year before she started getting the sensations in her foot. The infection had put her in a coma, and when she came out of it, she had started to feel the sensations in her left foot.

Researchers had believed that, "the brain could not anymore differentiate between the foot and the vagina. So that it decided that every stimulus coming from the foot was actually coming from the vagina."

The woman's doctor, Marcel Waldinger, had said that he believed there were other cases of this syndrome, but that people are probably just too embarrassed to address it.

He said, "It's not psychological. It’s a neurological thing — we can explain it, we can treat it."

Still, the whole concept is just mind-blowing. We always think of orgasms as the mark of an amazing sex life. When a woman can reach that point with a man, it either means one of two things: he's incredibly skilled or the connection is so strong, it rocks your body just to be with him.

But this FOS would be a living nightmare, even to those women who like to pleasure themselves. Can you imagine having no control over when or where it happens? It literally makes the Big O a total menace.

Poor woman. We're so glad that she was able to get it treated!

