3 Celebrity Couples Who Let An Affair Ruin Their Relationship

Cheater, cheater...

By Jennifer Harrington

Hollywood romances are notorious for being short-lived and frequently ending because of infidelity. Many star couples beloved by fans have ended relationships because of the heartbreak and scandal caused by one partner’s wandering eye.

No doubt healing any relationship scarred by cheating is difficult, but with the constant glare of the paparazzi and media, celebrities are in a far more challenging position when considering forgiving-and-forgetting their partner’s indiscretion.

Here’s a look at a few high-profile couples who called it quits after an episode of the roaming-eye:

1. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

Both blond, beautiful, successful movie stars, Brad and Jennifer were media darlings throughout their five-year marriage.

During this time, they were considered to be a rare success of wedded bliss in Hollywood. It all came to an end when Brad co-starred with Angelina Jolie in the movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Team Jolie and Team Aniston t-shirts were worn by fans as speculation swirled that Angelina was the cause of Brad and Jennifer’s split.

Several years after Brad and Jen’s divorce was finalized, Brad finally admitted that he fell in love with Angelina on the set of the movie while still married to Jennifer. Understandably, “Brangelina” is still a sore topic for the Friends star, and Brad now uses one word to describe his marriage to Jennifer: "pathetic".

2. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

Arnold, the bodybuilder turned actor turned Republican California governor, and Maria, the journalist from a prominent Democratic family, seemed to be an unlikely pair when they first started dating. But, married since 1986 with four children, they seemed to be living “happily ever after”… until the news broke in 2011 that Arnold had fathered a child with a former household staffer. Maria quickly filed from divorce.

Today, the couple is focused on co-parenting their children. According to Arnold, "We work together even though we're going through a divorce... we make sure that the kids grow up to be really good human beings."

3. Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley.

Hugh and Elizabeth were together for 13 years. However, when Grant was arrested in 1995 for soliciting a prostitute in Los Angeles, his relationship with Hurley, the Estee Lauder model, slowly began to crumble as Hugh admitted on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno that he had done a “very bad thing”.

The English lovebirds finally called in quits in 1998, but today, remain close friends and Grant is the godfather to Elizabeth’s son Damian.