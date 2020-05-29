8 Celebrities You Never Knew Were Friends With Benefits

Which Hollywood pairs hooked up without all the complications?

While many stars seem to like taking the on and off, breaking up and making up multiple times approach to their relationships, plenty of other celebs seemed to have chosen a simpler route to avoid the messy complications. Oh, they're still hooking up — but with friends, and with no strings attached.

The world of celebrity dating can sure be a twisted one, but we've been keeping tabs on who's with who and what's what amongst the Hollywood elite.

So which sets of stars were reportedly known for getting a little something extra from their friendly relationships at one point? Here are the top celebrity friends with benefits pairings who caused the most speculation and made waves over the years.

1. Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock

When Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock both hit major marriage turmoil in 2010, there was speculation they found solace in each other after a decade of friendship and bonding over their 2009 movie, The Proposal.

Word on the street had been that they were Hollywood's newest couple, but there was also the chance these two had been rebounding with a little FWB love.

However, sources close to both stars denied the claims of them ever being romantically involved and insisted they were "really just friends." But... with benefits? The world may never truly know.

2. Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens

In 2011, it was reported that although former dream couple Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens had split after five years, they were back to enjoying a few relationship-like benefits. Sources claimed that they had been friends for a long time and "still can't get enough of each other."

It seemed that the pair wasn't yet ready to call it quits completely. However, nowadays, Zanessa's domination over the celeb couple world seems like a lost era.

3. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had been friends for years before things started getting hot and heavy.

Of course, now we know that the pair are practically a super couple with a whole family of their own. But back then, it wasn't hard to imagine how there could be speculation that what the twosome had was a little more than just friendship.

4. Ryan Gosling and Blake Lively

If you don't know that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of Hollywood's most prominent couples, we're going to assume that you've been living in a cabin in the woods without a WiFi connection for the last decade.

However, what many may probably not remember is that Lively was rumored to be with another famous Ryan once upon a long time ago.

In December 2010, Ryan Gosling and Lively were seen canoodling at The Standard during a party for Blue Valentine. After this, rumors began swirling that the two actors were getting rather friendly, and were going on dates and looking a little ga-ga for one another.

They were caught getting closer in New York and California on several occasions. However, they denied the claims.

Gosling even said, "You’re not allowed to have friends in this business.” Gosling was then asked if people are allowed to have friends with benefits. (Just kidding, he wasn't.)

5. 50 Cent and Chelsea Handler

After they first met in 2009, the rapper and funny lady started leaving a trail of clues to confirm that they were dating. First, there was the infamous Twitter picture of Handler and 50 Cent embracing in bed, and then the pair was spotted together in both Malibu and New Orleans.

Finally, in 2010, an insider confirmed that these two had definitely been getting busy: "It's been going on awhile. It's more of a hook-up thing — whenever they are in the same town."

This may have seemed like a weird match-up, but really. Would we expect anything less from Chelsea Handler's crazy antics? Um, no. In 2013, Handler opened up to Oprah about her relationship with the rapper.

6. Jared Leto and Scarlett Johansson

Back when we thought that Scarlett Johansson's then-ex-husband Ryan Reynolds had ran into the waiting arms of Sandra Bullock, the actress had seemingly turned to her own ex, Jared Leto, to get through a tough separation.

In 2010, sources claimed that Leto and Johansson had been spotted grabbing dinner together in SoHo and taking an early morning stroll on the Lower East Side. The duo also reportedly had been keeping in touch by phone while Leto was on tour with his band.

Sources also said that ScarJo was not overly excited at the time to hear about the reported Ryan-Sandra hook-up. Was Reynolds just as peeved to hear his ex-wife had moved on?

7. Nelly and Ashanti

Back in the day, Ashanti and Nelly had been dodging and denying a hook-up for ages. But it eventually came out that the pair had quietly dated each other for a decade.

They broke up for good in 2015 and it wasn't on the best of terms. Ashanti said at the time, "I think sometimes when people have their own insecurities it allows them to act out of character. I've been betrayed."

8. Jake Gyllenhaal and Jenny Lewis

In 2011, Jake Gyllenhaal brought a lovely redhead as his date to the Golden Globes, sparking instant curiosity about his then-post-Taylor Swift activities. It turned out that Gyllenhaal may have been participating in a little FWB with his ex, longtime friend and Rilo Kiley songstress, Jenny Lewis — at least on the red carpet.

Apparently though, this wasn't a genuine love/lust match. Lewis had a boyfriend, and all three relaxed together after the award ceremony.

But, note to Gyllenhaal: If you didn't want all sorts of media hoopla to descend upon you, à la Taylor, then you probably shouldn't have taken your ex out with you in front of the flashbulbs. Just saying.

Jenna Birch is a freelance writer whose work has been featured in publications like Girls' Life Magazine, MSN Glo, The Grindstone, AND Magazine, Front Row View, and Wetpaint.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on January 2011 and was updated with the latest information.