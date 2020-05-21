Meet The 16-Pound Baby Born In Texas

JaMichael Brown is one of the biggest babies on record. Learn more about his birth.

We've got to give Janet Johnson a round of applause for bringing her son, JaMichael Brown, into this world in 2011! He was the largest baby ever to be born in Texas, weighing in at 16 pounds. In case you were wondering, we've got a few more interesting stats about this monumental birth.

1. JaMichael was also two feet long.

In medical terms, docs and nurses call this "macrosomia." It literally means "large of body." So large, he's one of the biggest babes on record... ever!

2. He didn't fit in his new clothes!

Like most expectant parents, JaMichael's mother, Janet, bought him plenty of new clothes for the day he made his grand entrance into the world. She said: "A lot of the stuff we bought him is too little." Janet's nicknamed him "Moose." Aw!

3. The average weight of newborn babies is 7 pounds and 6 ounces.

JaMichael is more than double the weight of your average baby, that's why his birth is so shocking and monumental.

4. Any baby over 9 pounds and 15 ounces is considered "much larger than average..."

If you needed us to put it in even more context. These stats show just how amazing this Texas' baby's birth really is.

5. JaMichael is at higher risk for health problems than smaller babies.

Unfortunately, his parents and docs will have to keep an eye on him for quite awhile. JaMichael is at risk of high blood sugar right now, and diabetes and obesity later in his life.

