How Most Parents View Obesity In Their Own Children, According To Science

And why it matters for the sake of your little one's health.

There are many things that parents overlook when it comes to their children: behavior, weight, intellectual ability.

It’s difficult to convince any parent that their child isn't “the fairest of them all,: but unfortunately, throwing on blinders may mean you miss things that could be seriously affecting your child's health.

In one prime example, researchers have found that parents are particularly unlikely to recognize childhood obesity when it comes to assessing their own kids' weight.

A team from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and UCL Institute of Child Health conducted a study examining parents' perceptions of their children's weight, the results of which were published in the British Journal of General Practice.

"Overweight children are at an increased risk of premature mortality and disease in adulthood," the study's authors explain. "Parental perceptions and clinical definitions of child obesity differ, which may lessen the effectiveness of interventions to address obesity in the home setting."

Their stated goal was therefore to "compare parental perceived and objectively derived assessment of underweight, healthy weight, and overweight" in children in order to better predict how parents may succeed or fail in identifying the risks faced by their own children.

The parents of nearly 3,000 children between the ages of 4-5 and 10-11 were given questionnaires that were linked to school nurses' objective measurements of height and weight.

In doing so, they found that about 31% of parents underestimated their child's weight, while less than 1% overestimated it.

When it came to parents of children struggling with obesity — above the 95 percentile — they were very unlikely to acknowledge the extent of the issue, with only four parents describing their child "as being very overweight, despite 369 being very overweight."

Notably, parents with a higher body mass index (BMI) themselves were more likely to grapple with the reality of their child's weight.

The researchers surmise that parents oftentimes turn a blind eye because being obese is now considered somewhat acceptable within our society.

While the issue is understandably a delicate matter, it's extremely difficult to find solutions when people aren't willing or able to acknowledge that a problem exists.

As parents, you want to teach your child to love their body no matter their shape or size, which they should.

But It’s also critical to be aware of potential health issues to they can be monitored and, if necessary, addressed by medical professionals who can help.

"If parents don't recognize a child is obese then they're very unlikely to do anything to help their child move to a more healthy weight," says Professor Russell Viner of the Institute of Child Health. "Then it's a potential major public health crisis being stored up."

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on April 22, 2015 and was updated with the latest information.