5 Celebrity Couples You Never Knew Met At Work

These coupled co-workers are really married to their jobs

Office romances aren't always tawdry affairs. And with people working longer hours, co-working couples are very common. It makes perfect sense — getting to know someone in a work environment takes a lot of the pressure off of those awkward first date situations and helps create "insta-relationships."

And if it's so easy for us Average Joes and Janes to fall in love at work under harsh fluoroescent lighting, can you imagine how it must be for beautiful, perfectly-lit celebs? Although some of those on-screen and on-stage celeb hook-ups end when the lights go down, many have true staying power.

Here are five of our favorite celeb couples who met while working together.

1. John Travolta and Kelly Preston

This gorgeous A-list couple first met back in 1987 when they co-starred in box-office bomb, The Experts. Although Kelly was in a troubled marriage with actor Kevin Gage at the time, John and Kelly's attraction was strong, and she has stated that John actually "waited" for her.

After Kelly divorced Kevin in 1988, she was involved with both George Clooeny and Charlie Sheen, but soon after splitting with Charlie in 1990, she met up with John again and the two finally began dating. They have been married for a very long time by Hollywood standards: 28 years!

2. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Tom and Rita first met back in 1981 when Rita made a guest appearance on Tom's show, Bosom Buddies. Tom was married at the time to Samantha Lewes (with whom he had two children, including actor Colin Hanks), so nothing happened between the two. However, when they met up again in 1985 on the set of the movie Volunteers, they were unable to deny their feelings and began an affair.

Tom divorced his wife in 1987 and married Rita the following year. Despite starting their relationship on a scandalous note, the pair are considered two of the nicest people in Hollywood, and their union is often seen as an inspiration in an industry with such a low marriage survival rate.

3. Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann

These "funny people" met in 1996 on the set of The Cable Guy, the Jim Carrey/Matthew Broderick dark comedy in which Leslie co-starred and Judd produced. For Judd, it was love at first sight, but Leslie has admitted that it took her a while to get over her attraction to "bad boys" and realize that Judd was the one.

Luckily, that didn't take too long, and the couple was married in 1997. Since then, Leslie has appeared in many of Judd's projects including the cult TV favorite Freaks and Geeks, and box office smashes like The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Knocked Up, the latter of which also featured the couple's two daughters.

4. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

After divorcing her first husband Daniel Hill in 1994, Faith was soon paired up with Tim McGraw as the opening act on 1996's "Spontaneous Combustion" tour.

They had a whirlwind courtship and wasted no time, getting married later that same year after Tim proposed one night before a gig. They now have three daughters who travel with them on tour, which Tim and Faith schedule around the girls' school schedules. Perhaps the key to their long-lasting marriage is their family rule to never spend more than three consecutive days apart.

5. Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin

Despite a 12-year age difference, the True Blood co-stars turned their on-screen love into an off-screen romance. According to Moyer, the duo began dating after their 2007 audition, but decided to keep their relationship a secret, so as not to distract the cast and crew. They've been married since 2010 and gave birth to fraternal twins in 2012. Moyer has two children from his first marriage and a previous relationship.

Becky Broderick is a freelance writer whose childhood dream was to grow up to be Olivia Newton-John. In addition to her work for YourTango, Becky writes TV recaps and features for Starpulse.com and authors The Pop Eye, a blog which serves as a repository for much of her useless knowledge.