3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Abundance On May 29, 2026

On May 29, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting wealth and abundance. With Saturn doing the heavy lifting for us on Friday, we find ourselves in the right place to receive good fortune.

If we're going to attract anything, it might as well be financially sound situations. For these astrological signs, let's just say this day is going to be highly profitable. The thing with Saturn direct is that it lets us see what we're working with. We're not attracting romance on this day. We're attracting wealth and good fortune. No complaints here!

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1. Virgo

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While you might not be in the market for life lessons, you're going to get one during this Saturn transit, whether you like it or not. It teaches you something more valuable than anything you've learned before.

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This lesson is about getting out of your own way when it comes to making money and attracting abundance. So much of your mindset changes during this time, and this is long overdue. You now perceive yourself as affluent. Wow!

Now that's a serious shift, as you've had a scarcity mindset for a very long time. It's difficult to change this, and you may even have to confront some childhood wounds, but it is necessary. Once you see what you are really worth, the scales balance out, and you begin to attract great wealth.

2. Sagittarius

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You're not hungry for billions, Sagittarius. While that may be unattainable, the wealth you actually desire definitely is not. By keeping it real, you're able to be very happy with what you have.

In fact, this grateful mindset helps you attract wealth and financially positive situations. Just the idea that you're not concerned with having more than your share is what unlocks the flow of cash for you. It may sound counterintuitive, but you're never greedy, and the universe rewards your positivity.

Because your attitude is so happy, no matter how much or little you have, you work with Saturn's energy to end up a winner every time. Wealth finds you, and you deserve it.

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3. Capricorn

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The beauty of this Saturn transit is that it works so well with your need for control and discipline. While to another person, that might not sound all that liberating, for you, it's everything. The planet of structure rules over your zodiac sign and is what allows abundance to reach you on Friday.

You're very capable of attracting great wealth, and all because you stick with the plan, Capricorn, even if things are slow-moving. This kind of discipline is what always has you a step ahead of everyone else.

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On this day, you find that all your patient and well-thought-out efforts are now on the way to being manifested. It's as if you are being rewarded for simply hanging in there. It's a rare feat, indeed. Nicely done!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.