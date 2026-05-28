3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Much More Fortunate Era Starting On May 29, 2026

Starting on May 29, 2026, three zodiac signs are entering a more fortunate era. What's been going on since Uranus entered Gemini a few weeks ago feels shocking, but it really shouldn't be.

Over this past month, these astrological signs have been deeply involved in changing our lives. We took a good, long look at what wasn't working, and we began the process of positive change. Now, we are seeing that the efforts we put in worked like magic. Even our most outrageous and wild ideas are now starting to look like successful possibilities.

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So, while this fortune may surprise us, it's a direct result of our hard work. Get ready to go!

1. Gemini

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You're receiving some great news on Friday, Gemini, and it's the kind you can turn into a lucrative deal. You showed up when you needed to, and now the universe is rewarding you. Even if you were doubtful, it's clear now that you did well.

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This Uranus energy shows you that miracles do happen. You now feel confident that whatever you did was the right thing after all. It's even starting to translate into financial success.

You're not letting this opportunity pass you by. No way! You see June as the month when so much goodness can take place. The possibilities are endless, and you intend to make the most of them.

2. Scorpio

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Uranus in Gemini is bringing you sudden and positive change. Something is going on, and it's not only good, but it's also radical and extremely appealing to you.

The end of this month showed you in no uncertain terms that you're about to receive great fortune. No, you did not expect this, but hey, you're there with open arms, ready to receive it. You know a good thing when you see one, and you don't intend to push it away.

It's all good, Scorpio. You see something now that you did not expect before, but going over the scenario has you realizing that everything worked out exactly as planned. You're embracing change, and this serves you well.

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3. Aquarius

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While your good fortune may feel unexpected to you, Aquarius, it's certainly part of the universe's plan. As surprising as it is, what is taking place in your life right now feels destined and meant to be.

You didn't know when the fortune would arrive, but you always knew, deep down inside, that you were meant for greatness. Sure, other people have doubted you or viewed your uniqueness as a flaw, but you've always known better. Now, greatness has come to claim you, and you are so ready.

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This Uranus transit so well in your personal universe that it also feels like a power rush. Uranus is your ruling planet, after all, and you know just what to do with the rebellious energy it brings. On Friday, you feel creative and ready to accept this wonderful fate. You're practicing gratitude, and this brings even more fortune your way.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.