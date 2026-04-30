Unexpected Fortune Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On May 1, 2026

On May 1, 2026, unexpected fortune arrives for three zodiac signs. The Full Moon in Scorpio shows us that we've come full circle, and our karma, so far, has led us straight to some unanticipated good fortune.

Friday is all about delighting in the idea that happy surprises are always available to us. We didn't get here by accident though. Our previous experiences accumulate just enough to finally start paying off. We may not have expected this abundance to arrive, but when it does, we are happy to receive it.

Advertisement

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

You've always left things up to chance, assuming that somehow, some way, it would turn out all right for you. While others might scoff at your spontaneous approach to life, it suits you just fine. You believe in the Law of Attraction and that positive thinking results in positive outcomes.

Advertisement

On Friday, during the Scorpio Full Moon, your hopeful and steady attitude towards life pays off. The good fortune you receive, though unexpected, still feels right. You kept up a positive mindset, and now, you're getting what you deserve.

It feels good, too. There is nothing rebellious about you right now. You may do things differently from others, but when it comes to receiving great fortune, you're the same as the next person: totally into it. Why wouldn't you be?

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On Friday, the Full Moon is in your sign, Scorpio. During this powerful lunar transit, you are willing to bring change and thorough transformation into your life. You might not have seen this coming, but that doesn't make it a bad thing. There's something about the opportunities presented to you now that you don't want to miss out on.

Your good fortune may not be predictable, but it sure is welcome. You use this good luck to change the way you do things. You've been in the headspace for positive change for a while, and now, here's your chance. Don't let this moment pass you by.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This bout of good fortune feels unexpected because you don't ordinarily wait around for something good to happen to you. Often, you expect the worst, Pisces. So when something good does occur, it's always a surprise.

Because you don't worry as much as you used to, you signal to the universe that you're OK with positive surprises. In the past, you were closed off, but this moment feels different. You're open to something good happening, as you see no reason to block fortune from your life.

During the Full Moon in Scorpio on Friday, all of this feels like it's part of the divine plan. Everything in your life is coming full circle. It feels as though all the good stuff that's taking place right now is merely a consequence of knowing that life is good. You're just flowing with it now, and it's working for you.

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.