Things Finally Work Out For 3 Zodiac Signs After May 8, 2026

After May 8, 2026, things are finally working out for three zodiac signs. Neptune's energy is clearing things up for us on Friday.

The planet of intuition and dreams lets us know that there has been a purpose to all of this madness, and we are now going to rise above it. On Friday, we get to see that by trusting ourselves and our judgment, so much good happens. We're showing ourselves and the world at large that we can rise up.

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We've experienced so many traumatic moments recently, and all we really want to know is that some semblance of sanity will return. Now, we know it will. Everything is going to be OK.

1. Cancer

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You tend to work well with positive Neptune transits, and this one is no exception. On Friday, things finally feel in control for you, Cancer. You aren't walking around with your usual sense of dread. In fact, it's completely gone.

What replaces it is an understanding of who you are. You know yourself, and therefore you realize that you don't need to let the world's drama get to you. At least, not to the extent that it was. You now have faith that everything is going to work out exactly as it should.

You feel as if you've finally got a handle on both your life and your mental state. Neptune direct in Aries supplies you with a sense of purpose, and so much of that is about survival and being happy.

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2. Libra

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Everyone around you seems to have made peace with both you and themselves. This helps you believe that everything really is going to be OK.

The people in your life are very important, and you love them very much. So when one of them feels out of sorts, you empathize with them deeply. However, during Neptune direct, you're able to do even more than that. You literally get them out of their funk.

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You feel good about helping others because you realize that we're all in this together. You're happy to know that perception is reality because on Friday, your perception is all positive. Keep it up!

3. Taurus

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On Friday, you notice that the anxiety you've been carrying around seems to have quieted down substantially. During Neptune direct, you are finally daring to believe that all will turn out well. You're sick of focusing on the negative.

There are signs all around you that let you know that the trouble you've been enduring is about to come to an end, and you believe it. You're not kidding yourself into that, either. This is real, Taurus. Things are looking up.

Your heart is telling you in no uncertain terms that everything is going to be OK, yet so much of this depends on whether or not you maintain this attitude. You do. Positive thinking is incredibly powerful. That much becomes obvious to you on Friday.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.