Things Finally Work Out For 3 Zodiac Signs After May 14, 2026

After May 14, 2026, things finally start working out for three zodiac signs. Clarity arrives during the Waning Crescent Moon in Aries because we are now ready and able to surrender.

On Thursday, we learn that giving something up is the only way we can truly find peace. By holding on, we're just standing in our own way. These astrological signs master the art of detachment in a beautiful way. We are no longer owned by the past, whether it was a situation or a person, and something new comes to find us.

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1. Virgo

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Detachment is simply not your game, Virgo. However, you are still smart enough to realize that sometimes you just have to let go. If your attachment only brings you pain, then it's time to release that attachment. It's just not serving you anymore.

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You've always felt that if you didn't reach your goals, then you'd be a failure to yourself. But it doesn't work that way. Now, during the Waning Crescent Moon in Aries, you realize that you need to love yourself more.

You held yourself to a very strict set of rules, and when you couldn't live up to your own expectations, you felt bad. Now, you're able to stand back and see it for what it's worth. The clear message here is to let it go. Everything works out once you do.

2. Sagittarius

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One of the things you now know held you back had to do with the way you believed in something that you no longer believe in. This day comes with what you might call philosophical release, and this is what brings you clarity.

Or rather, it's the result of newly discovered clarity. You've seen that you got used to thinking a certain way, and yet, you aren't that person anymore. You've changed, and your mindset must, too.

The Waning Crescent Moon in Aries brings you a new way of going about things, Sagittarius. This powerful lunar transit promotes release and detachment. You are now happy to move forward, thinking in a new way. This allows everything to work out in your favor.

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3. Pisces

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During the Waning Crescent Moon in Aries, you realize that trusting your intuition is no joke, Pisces. You thought it was a good idea to do so before, but there was always that lingering doubt in the back of your mind. You couldn't help but worry that your gut was wrong.

Yet, on this day, you push that doubt aside once and for all. You ask yourself how you are feeling, and the answer is absolutely fine. This gives you great clarity.

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Trusting your gut allows you to live in the present moment. You aren't projecting anxiety into the future, and you're not depressed over the past, either. The present is where peace and clarity live, and now, you know it. Listen to your intuition, and everything is going to work out just fine.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.