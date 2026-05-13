4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Thursday, May 14

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on May 14, 2026. As the Sun and Mercury converse while both are in Taurus, Mercury's energy is a bit masked, so communication feels a little harder.

Mercury is in cazimi, which means it's buried in the rays of the Sun. But it's exalted in Taurus, which means that despite it being harder to do Mercury-related things like communicate and think clearly, what does get done on Thursday matters.

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Mercury cazimi the Sun is like having an ally behind the scenes working on your behalf. It brings out results that are beyond beautiful. Words create things in profitable and prosperous ways, and on Thursday, these astrological signs see how.

1. Leo

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Leo, when Mercury is cazimi with the Sun in Taurus, it's a little harder for you to see the blessings in problems that happen at work. You might hear a harsh rumor about you. You may wonder who in the world would say a thing that puts your work down. Yet, in the middle of this gossip crisis, you see how things change.

When you get unwanted attention during Taurus season, it causes people to look more closely at how kind you are. Taurus is your sector of social status, and it illuminates your highest attributes and traits. This turns out to be an opportunity for great success, leading to promotions and other opportunities.

You get respect because you earn it, not because someone gave it to you. So, Mercury, working closely with the Sun, brings help behind the scenes, in rooms you're not in. Mercury becomes your advocate, showing how you're a victim of someone's slander rather than what you're being accused of

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2. Aries

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Aries, it's not easy to get a response from people in command on Thursday. The Sun in Taurus represents money or the things you have that make life comfortable. It also represents authority figures, including those you wish to get attention from for promotions or raises. Or if you're looking for work, a job.

Mercury is hidden when cazimi the Sun, so you might also feel that way. Your words could land flat, and when you try to figure it out, it's harder to hear the reason. But the Sun is working double time since Mercury's energy transfers to it. There can be an inner sense of knowing by a person you hope to influence.

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That moment when someone comes to mind, you get a phone call or a text. Today is that day when you get an abundance of faith as a result, knowing that the universe is always working behind the scenes on your behalf.

3. Gemini

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As one of the signs ruled by Mercury, you'd think that being exalted would work out really well for you. Yet, on Thursday, you feel doubt and concern. It might seem that your inner thoughts and the nudges that guide you all of the time are fewer and weaker than usual. It can take all that you have to feel like you're in the right place at the right time.

The Sun helps to illuminate the block. It shows you what's holding you up. You suddenly gain an abundance of knowledge and see the spots in your life that hurt you, now and in the future. It gives you the wisdom to do the right thing now. You learn to fix today and tomorrow.

4. Virgo

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Virgo, you attract abundance and luck when you engage in learning. With the Sun and Mercury working so closely together, anything you do related to reading or thinking becomes a reflection of who you are. You realize that you have so much more you want to learn.

On Thursday, you become a stronger, more influential person in the lives of others because of what you know. Your advice may be ignored, but your presence is not. How you conduct yourself becomes a prime example of excellent living. The Sun helps to shine a light on the skills you worked so hard to earn. Now you can open doors that were once closed to you.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.