3 Zodiac Signs Are Tested By The Universe On May 21 During Saturn Direct

On May 21, 2026, three zodiac signs are being tested by the universe. While Saturn's energy can be challenging, there is no doubt that we can deal with whatever it brings our way on Thursday.

This is a day to trust our intuition. We may feel like the tests are here to make us lose our minds, and yet, our gut tells us that it's actually all OK. No matter how impatient and stressed out we feel, all is well during Saturn direct, particularly for these three astrological signs.

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1. Taurus

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The universe is testing you, and that is never easy. Yet, the thing with you, Taurus, is that you know it will pass, as everything eventually does. So while this day is difficult, you know you can get through it.

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Everything is challenging you on Thursday, and there comes a point in your day when you just start laughing at the absurdity of it all. Really, how many things can go wrong? But you've been here before, and it never got the best of you. You don't intend to let it beat you now.

During this Saturn transit, you once again check in with your intuition. It tells you that all things must pass, and this phrase definitely restores you to your factory settings. You have faith that your hardships are fleeting, and this belief allows you to pass the universe's test with flying colors.

2. Scorpio

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What puts you to the test on this day, Scorpio, is that you aren't sure you have the patience to deal with someone in your life. This person may be close to you, or simply an acquaintance you have to work with. Either way, they are really getting on your last nerve.

Thankfully, under the influence of Saturn's energy, you can see past the situation at hand. You know that this annoyance is not permanent, and that's a huge relief.

As endless as it seemed, the problem at hand is not going to last. In fact, as soon as you're able to reconcile what you're feeling with what your intuition tells you, you basically snap back into your good old self again. The universe may be testing you, but it's nothing you can't handle.

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3. Capricorn

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You're someone who constantly causes yourself stress because you always insist on getting things right and doing it all properly. Because of this, the cosmic tests coming at you on Thursday are fast and furious.

So, taking a breath is what helps you get through the day unscathed. That Saturn energy helps you recognize why you're here, instead of feeling like you're being swept away by stress. You persevere, Capricorn, as you always do.

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While perfection is a good motivator, it's rarely possible, and definitely not worth stressing over. Take a moment and relax. By putting your work-life into perspective, you're able to pull away and witness what's going on, rather than being eaten alive by it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.