4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On April 26, 2026

On April 26, 2026, four zodiac signs are receiving a powerful sign from the universe. During Mercury square Jupiter, something we've been keeping inside becomes public knowledge.

There's something we didn't want to share with others. Yet, we knew that eventually we'd have to let the cat out of the bag. Well, on Sunday, it's happening. This transit makes sure that we walk away feeling free from whatever was burdening us, be it negative thinking or something we just had to get off our chests.

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These astrological signs get a direct sign from the universe letting us know that it's now or never. We must reveal what's going on so that we can finally move away from it once and for all.

1. Gemini

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On Sunday, you wake up feeling scattered. You finally know what you need to say to that one person, and are way too excited to get your thoughts together. That's when coffee comes into play, Gemini.

Once you're fueled up, though it doesn't really need to come from caffeine, you schedule that conversation that must take place. You finally know what has to be said, and you don't intend to wait another day.

While you've avoided this conversation for a while, you realize that now, there's no other choice. You have to relieve yourself of this burden, and Mercury square Jupiter gives you the perfect opportunity to do so.

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2. Virgo

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Being you isn't always that easy, Virgo, mainly because you drive yourself crazy with your overthinking and constant analysis. However, during Mercury square Jupiter, you're actually able to use this to your advantage and figure something out that is important to your progress.

Because you've overthought this one idea, it clicks into place and shows you the truth. You discover the real answer to all of that over-processing. On Sunday, the universe helps you get to the bottom of a profound problem that you've struggled with. Right now, all signs point to clarity.

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3. Capricorn

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The universe has something big in store for you on this day, Capricorn. All that restraint you've shown and the holding back you've done is actually working for you right now.

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There was a moment there when you thought you missed out on the perfect opportunity, all because you overplanned things. Alas, during Mercury square Jupiter, your timing is perfect. On Sunday, you see that all the planning and scheming is actually your greatest strength.

So, being you really worked out after all. Your optimism, now, is justified. Keep up the good work!

4. Pisces

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There is something you have felt unsure of, Pisces. Yet, on Sunday, the universe brings you a sign that totally clears things up. There's no more confusion or misunderstanding.

Mercury square Jupiter lets you see which of your dreams is realistic enough to pursue. This transit simultaneously lets you see that it may be time to give certain other dreams up.

That's OK. You only have so much time, and if you're going to dream big, then it's better to focus on one or two doable projects and make them count. As long as you put in the work, success is yours.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.