3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On April 27, 2026

Starting on April 27, 2026, three zodiac signs are entering a powerful new era. Uranus, the planet of breakthroughs and rebellion, is direct, and we can expect to see radical changes in our own personalities.

It turns out, all we needed was a little nerve. Now, we have the courage to get up and make opportunities happen. Sometimes, all it takes is a change in attitude, and before we know it, we find ourselves in a powerful new era, with the universe on our side. Uranus energy makes dreams seem possible, and our new, positive attitude draws opportunities our way.

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1. Gemini

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For you, Gemini, sometimes all it takes is for a new idea to kick in, and then off you go. You're willing to wait around a long time for that perfect plan, but as soon as you realize it's the one, nothing can stand in your way.

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You know that your attitude is what's going to get you from here to there, and you want to get there and fast. With Uranus' influence on your mind, it's easy to believe that anything is possible.

At this rate, the universe can't help but join in. Monday marks the start of a powerful new era in your life. You're attracting so many great things. What you want is what you'll get.

2. Leo

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This day puts you back in the spotlight for one reason or another, Leo. You're reminded that the center of attention is definitely where you love being most. You don't balk at the spotlight. You bask in it.

On Monday, you're setting the example for everyone else, and there's a good reason why. Between you and Uranus direct, there's magic in the air. You're thinking positively and attracting positive experiences. This is inspiring for those in your life.

This doesn't stop after this day, either. This is the precedent you're setting for the future. You've just begun a powerful new era, filled with so many opportunities. You are attracting great things, and this only increases as time goes by.

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3. Aquarius

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You're way too used to having people doubt your goals. It's tiring, and you've given up trying to convince anyone that your plan is the right one. That's OK, Aquarius. You've always been an individualist, and you don't need anyone's approval or permission.

During this Uranus transit, you feel even stronger than you did before about what you want out of life. It's almost as if the doubt of others fuels you. You're not trying to prove that you're right, but it just so happens that you are.

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On Monday, you're able to manifest exactly what you want, much to the shock of others. That gives you a secret thrill. You believed in yourself when no one else was in your corner. Now, you've shown that you were right to do so. Nicely done!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.