3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On April 23, 2026

On April 23, 2026, three zodiac signs are entering a powerful new era. Pluto is associated with transformation, so it only makes sense that when this planet is direct, big changes revolutionize our lives.

A massive overhaul is due for these astrological signs. How we keep up with the changes is up to us, but we can expect internal shifts and lots of new ideas. Thursday is a great day to be open to trying something we once rejected and eager for the transformation coming our way.

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1. Scorpio

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You feel as though you've created an identity for yourself that has become irrelevant. You don't associate yourself with the person you've become, and that's fine. It happens to many of us. One day, you wake up and realize that the life you're living is not the one you want.

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The most important thing is how you react to this realization, Scorpio. You can either accept your life as it is or you can make a conscious effort to improve it. You being you choose the latter.

With the help of Pluto direct on Thursday, you see that a massive transformation is necessary if you are to be happy and live an authentic life. You are about to enter a powerful new era, and what is awaiting you is mind-blowingly amazing.

2. Capricorn

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You are going to experience a major shift in how you do things, Capricorn. You're all about structure and routine. You are the most disciplined and methodical sign in the zodiac. Perhaps Pluto direct is here to upset that strictness.

Transformation is often a little uncomfortable, but the temporary discomfort is worth it in the long run. So, do not worry about change entering your life. Sure, it's not exactly what you expect and even want, but it always comes with a positive upside.

On April 23, you realize that change is both due and secretly desired. You've been wanting to rearrange your life for a while now, and this is your chance. Once you do, you enter a far more powerful era.

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3. Pisces

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You are going to be doing a little emotional purging over the next few weeks, and it all starts on this day, during Pluto direct. There is a lot you have to face, and while you may not want to, it's OK. It is all going to work out for you in the long run.

If you are to completely transform yourself, Pisces, then you need to confront your demons and mentally exorcise them, so to speak. There's no sense in dragging around the negativity of your past. It's time to move forward so you can feel lighter and far more empowered.

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You have big dreams and incredibly beautiful hopes, so you might as well walk into them with a clear conscience. You can do it! Once you rid yourself of your emotional baggage, you are free to walk into a powerful new era.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.