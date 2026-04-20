5 Zodiac Signs Have Powerful Horoscopes On Tuesday, April 21

Five zodiac signs are having powerful horoscopes on April 21, 2026. Today, the Moon enters Cancer, its home sign, and the Sun is in Taurus, helping you to be emotionally secure within yourself.

The Sun in Taurus focuses attention on the things you have that bring you pleasure and joy. Meanwhile, a Cancer Moon helps you to process your changing emotions that foster insecurity. Together, the luminaries on Tuesday help face fears and resolve them. You learn that having things that provide you with comfort doesn't necessarily guarantee emotional security, and not having them doesn't mean scarcity or lack.

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These astrological signs are secure because of their inner confidence. You become more powerful when you're not owned by your material possessions. It's good to know they are there, to be thankful, but not to let them dictate your mood or define your identity.

1. Taurus

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Taurus, when the Moon enters Cancer on April 21, it sparks awareness of your inner monologue. Sometimes you talk down to yourself. Old insecurities can make you question your self-worth, but during the Sun in your sign, you learn to value and appreciate all that you are. It's your personhood that instills a sense of inner value and confidence.

You use what you know to be true about who you are to rewrite what you once feared was true. You dismiss each negative thought as old programming and choose to see yourself as you're meant to be. Past fears diminish, and inner resilience shapes how you respond to future challenges to your identity.

2. Scorpio

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On April 21, the Moon enters your sector of adventure and higher learning, making this a powerful time to embark on a new study. With the Sun in your house of partnerships, you could study relationships and learn about new techniques to connect with others.

If you enjoy reading up on body language or communication skills, this is the perfect time to do so. The Moon reminds you of where you feel like you fall short in asking questions or understanding how others think, but the Sun helps you to see that you're capable of growing in this area with more intentional focus.

3. Leo

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The Moon enters your sector of hidden enemies on Tuesday, and it creates a strong sense of insecurity about who you can trust. On April 21, those inclinations become most apparent in your career or social status. You may notice who is secretly jealous of you but acts nice when you're together.

Leo, your intuition picks up on it, but you second-guess whether or not you are right. You learn that it doesn't always matter who holds ill will toward you. What matters is how you uphold your standards and the reputation you build. Eventually, people know what the truth is and ignore those who talk behind your back.

4. Aquarius

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Aquarius, when the Moon enters Cancer on April 21, it reminds you how you need to feel secure within yourself. There's an area of your life that often fosters a sense of unease, and you don't enjoy knowing that one thing can topple your courage with little effort. During the Sun in Taurus, you learn to fall back on the emotional security you were provided as a child.

You see, what's been instilled in you has long-term value and merit. You let that be the face you show to the world, and see that there's power in knowing that no matter what happens in life, loved ones always have your back.

5. Virgo

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The Moon entering Cancer brings out feelings about not fitting in various areas of your life. On April 21, there are moments when you feel like the odd one out. Others appear more confident than you. They seem to have a tribe that provides certain perks you wish you got, but right now, don't. The Sun in Taurus encourages you to rethink how you feel. It reminds you that only one thing is keeping you from having the social network you desire: time.

Time favors you, Virgo, and you can start to build a life you want now. You can be more strategic and methodical about entering a social circle that provides the connectivity you feel you lack. You can study their habits and offerings and start to do the same in your own life.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.