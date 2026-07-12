3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On July 13, 2026

On July 13, 2026, three zodiac signs are entering a powerful new era. With Pluto retrograde doing some major influencing at this time, we can expect nothing short of major transformation in our lives.

Monday's astrological energy brings us a massive wake-up call. It's time for us to roll up our sleeves and get busy, zodiac signs. Let's make the most of this transformative energy and prove that we are powerful. We can grow and heal. We've got this!

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1. Taurus

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You recently learned a major life lesson, and because of that, you no longer have any interest in going backwards. You know now that the time for contemplating is over. On Monday, it's time for action and major transformation.

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You really don't want to experience the same lessons over and over again. During Pluto retrograde, you get to personally see that this is entirely up to you.

It's as if the future is opening up to you, but this window of opportunity is not going to stay open indefinitely. You need to take your power back and make your move. Transformation awaits, but it won't wait forever. It's up to you to take it upon yourself, Taurus. You've got this!

2. Scorpio

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Thanks to the presence of Pluto retrograde, you come into yourself on this day, Scorpio. The barrage of revelations you receive is here to change your life, permanently and for the better.

You've known and can admit to needing a major change in your life for a long time now. While it was always part of the plan, you now realize that during Pluto retrograde, it's now or never. Pluto is the planet of transformation and rebirth, and on Monday, its energy is ushering you into a powerful new era.

Your transformation has been waiting for you to catch up with it. On June 13, you finally do. It's time to change your life and own your power. It's time to love yourself again.

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3. Aquarius

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You pretty much approve of how you've run your life so far, but you have always craved more. You realize that while staying the same works for you, life could be a lot better if you allowed yourself some serious change.

During Pluto retrograde, it's a no-brainer. On Monday, you come to terms with the fact that you need to change in order to grow. You may be happy as is, but you recognize that there's more out there for you. Life can be a lot better if you own your power and embrace change.

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Transformation has been waiting for you to join in on the fun, and all it takes, Aquarius, is nerve. If you can get the nerve to slide out of your comfort zone, you may just end up in a situation so positive and thrilling that you'll never return to where you started. You've got this! Welcome to a powerful new era!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.