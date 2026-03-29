3 Zodiac Signs Pass An Important Test From The Universe On March 30, 2026

On March 30, 2026, three zodiac signs are passing an important test from the universe. Venus enters Taurus on Monday, and the universe encourages us to live authentically and honestly.

These astrological signs are facing a test of values. Are we who we say we are? Do we really stand by what we believe in? We get a chance to show the world and ourselves what we're made of. We may talk the talk, but do we walk the walk? It seems we do. Still, the test is about how sincere we are as we're walking that walk.

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This is not the time for overpromising or overcommitting. Say what you mean and mean what you say to pass the universe's test with flying colors.

1. Leo

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Your test for the day is one of loyalty, and it goes both ways. Are you loyal to what you believe in? And is it loyal to you in return? That's your test from the universe, and it has you wondering if what you're doing is actually worth it.

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Second-guessing yourself isn't really your style, but there are times when doubt wiggles its way into your psyche. Then, before you know it, you're paranoid and wondering what's up.

This is just you working it out, Leo. It's part of your process, but don't worry; it's all going to turn out just fine. Venus in Taurus is here for you to work the kinks out, and by the day's end, you know exactly who is loyal and what beliefs work for you. You even know what you need to do next.

2. Virgo

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On Monday, your test comes in the form of an internal battle over your own self-worth, Virgo. Are you worth it, or are you not worth it? While another person may look at you and say, of course, you're worth it, you are not quite convinced.

This day and its transit, Venus in Taurus, has you looking at yourself in the mirror. Whether you like what you see or not, you come to understand that you deserve to be here. There's no doubt about that.

This battle is personal and very important. Something you hear on this day helps you understand your inherent value. You are worthy, and that's not all. You are also highly valuable and deeply cherished.

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3. Sagittarius

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Your own sense of detachment is testing you on this day, Sagittarius. While you are often happy-go-lucky, at times, you can be very cold. Sometimes, you wonder if this emotional detachment is healthy.

During Venus in Taurus on Monday, you discover that your detachment could possibly be a defense mechanism. It turns out that the only reason why you are so cold at times is that you're protecting your heart.

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This is a revelation. You actually respect yourself enough to protect that heart of yours. You didn't realize that was the case. So, while you may be detatched, it's not becasue you are cold or purposefully distant. You are just protective, and that is totally fair.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.