3 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck On May 9, 2026

On May 9, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting major luck. While Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, is direct in Cancer, everything seems possible.

We find that we're brimming over with optimism on Saturday. Nothing is forcing us to dwell in the negativity of the world, even if it seems like that's all anyone else is doing. For these astrological signs, this is a time for rebellion. We are refusing to feel hopeless or let the world get us down. This positive mindset is both our secret superpower and our lucky charm.

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1. Sagittarius

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There is simply no way you're buying into all the tragedy and craziness of the world. You're not naive. You know it exists, but you refuse to be a working part of it. You are the most optimistic zodiac sign, and that is not changing any time soon.

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Jupiter is your ruling planet, and it fully supports your decision to focus on the positive aspects of life. It shows you on Saturday that you can create your own luck, simply by living your life, rather than looking at your phone all day and night.

You've discovered the lucky pot of gold, Sagittarius, and it's called living in the present moment. Stop ruminating on the past or worrying about the future. There is nothing more fortunate than owning your life and living happily in it. Take that, negativity addicts!

2. Taurus

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Your luck improves on Saturday, but the truth is that it never really declined. Even when life got tough, you've always believed that you are destined for a great life. Now, you get to show everybody else how it's done.

Luck, during a Jupiter transit, translates as you being happy despite all the unhappiness around you. Other people wish to interfere with your joy, and yet, they can't. Nothing can bring you down now. You simply won't allow it.

On this day, you show other people that you cannot be moved. This is typical Taurus behavior, and yet, it sure does work. You are feeling joyful, and no one can take that feeling away from you, no matter how hard they try.

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3. Aquarius

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You've been inspired by recent events that showed you there's more to life than sitting around waiting for something to happen to you. It's time to take matters into your own hands. Jupiter's influence has you wanting more than what you have now.

Well, that's easily attained, Aquarius. You find luck in making decisions that change your future. Staying in one place for too long has made you lazy and unfulfilled. You want more, and on Saturday, you are going after it.

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You are innovative by nature, and you've never been afraid of change. Still, you put it off a little too long. Well, no more! The universe is on your side, and this is your chance to change your life for the better and see how lucky you truly are. You've got this!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.