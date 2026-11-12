Love's About To Take 3 Zodiac Signs By Surprise This Friday, November 13

On November 13, 2026, love is taking three zodiac signs by surprise. Isn't that how it always goes? The minute we stop looking for love is the minute it finds us.

It's a strange world these days, and so much of what's going on in our culture has us wondering if love even makes sense anymore. But Lilith direct doesn't care. This rebellious energy does what it wants when it wants. We might have put love on the back burner, but even so, it finds us easily on Friday. What a welcome and gratifying surprise!

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1. Gemini

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You've held off from taking the idea of love and romance too seriously, Gemini. Your life right now just seems way too complicated to bring someone else into it.

So, during Lilith direct, you may not know what hits you. On Friday, the universe isn't asking for your opinion. It didn't like your answer, and now, it's bringing love into your life, whether you want it or not.

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But after a little thinking, maybe you do want it. That's a surprise. But it's warm and friendly, and you've been missing something like that in your life. So, go with it. You're not totally in control of what happens, and that's OK. During Lilith direct, miracles do happen. Love, being one of them.

2. Libra

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You weren't looking for love, and yet, love seems to be right here and now, staring you in the face. What will you do about this love, Libra? Will you say yes, or will you pass?

The thing is, during Lilith direct, everything that is unexpected is exactly the plan. This is a rebellious energy through and through. So you may have sheltered your heart away from love, but that doesn't mean love hasn't found you in your hiding place. It has a special way of doing that.

There's no getting away from this one, and your heart will tell you that it's not only a good idea to say yes, but that it's a lifesaver. Go with it. Why not? Embrace this pleasant surprise.

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3. Pisces

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You like to think of yourself as a lover, not a fighter, Pisces, and that's good enough for Lilith direct. This transit wants to work with whatever you have to offer.

Being that love has always ruled your world, you're not totally surprised that it finds you on Friday. But you are surprised by how. You may find that the person you've been crushing on has finally noticed you. While that gives you the jitters, you're definitely interested. How could you not be?

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After this day, you will have a story to tell, that's for sure. Love has found you where you live, and you have no plans to kick it out. You may not have been actively searching for love, but you're not one to say no to a little romance. Whether it lasts a day or a lifetime, you're here for it all.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.